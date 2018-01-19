Tacodeli is coming to Plano. Breakfast tacos will never be the same.

The Taco Revolution

Plano, and all of Collin County for that matter, has some excellent food. And excellent Tex-Mex at that. But after living in Austin for five years, I grew accustomed to having delicious tacos on every corner from Torchy’s Tacos to Taco Joint and Taco Shack — the list goes on.

When I moved back to my hometown, Plano, breakfast tacos were neither on every corner or of the same quality. Even Whole Foods disappointed me with their pre-made tacos. And while Taco Delight’s are good in a pinch, they don’t have many options or ability to customize.

But all of that is going to change now that Tacodeli, my favorite breakfast taco place from Austin, is opening two locations in Plano. One will be at Parkwood Village and another at Preston and W. Park. According to their website, they’re opening in early/late spring of this year. Bring on the Taco Revolution.

Robert Espinoza, the founder, was born and raised in Mexico City. He was an apprentice chef in the Yucatan before opening his first Tacodeli in Austin in 1999.

Breakfast Tacos

Like most people, when it comes to tacos I know what I like. I’m a creature of habit and always order the Sirloin, Egg and Cheese on flour. Rather than strips of beef, the sirloin is cut into small chunks making it much easier to eat. Paired with perfectly cooked scrambled eggs and a little cheese, you can’t go wrong.

If you like migas, the Jess Special is full of flavor; add chicken for some extra protein. Their sirloin is a great addition to any taco, like El Popeye. There’s also plenty of vegetarian — and even vegan — options.

But you can’t forget their award-winning Doña Sauce. It packs a spicy punch; a little goes a long way. But somehow, I always end up pouring too much on my tacos and reveling in the burn. It hurts so good.

Lunch Tacos

They also have great lunch tacos if you can’t make it there by 11 a.m. El Picosito, made with grilled beef tenderloin, chipotle sesame sauce, avocado and queso fresco rocks. I also love their Shrimp Taco made with grilled Texas Gulf shrimp, jack cheese glaze and sautéed poblano-onion rajas.

Tacodeli’s chips and salsa pairs nicely with both. While I love all their tacos, their guacamole is not my favorite. It’s heavy on the lime and not made with chunks of avocado like I prefer.

Every month they have a special taco made with unique flavors for those looking for the not-so-basic taco.

So get ready Plano, the Taco Revolution is here to stay.

Tacodeli

2401 Preston Road and 8442 Parkwood Blvd.

Weekday Hours:

Open 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Breakfast 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lunch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Weekend Hours:

Breakfast tacos severed all day!

Open: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.