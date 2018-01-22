All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Fashion

Lucchese Boots at The Star in Frisco

Gallagher Foxworthy
Posted on
Lucchese Boots, The Star at Frisco

Photo courtesy of Lucchese on Facebook

You may recognize these iconic boots from the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, or from a number of their famous customers including, former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Presidents of the United States, George H. W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson, as well as actors like John Wayne and Zsa Zsa Gabor. Lucchese Boots may be new to Frisco but the Italian-American boot making company has been hand making boots in Texas since 1883!

Custom Lucchese Boots. Image courtesy of Lucchese on Instagram

Salvatore Lucchese, founder of Lucchese, was born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy and emigrated to Texas by ship in 1882. The following year, with help from his brothers, Salvatore opened a bootmaking shop that is still thriving today! Known for his attention to detail and love of learning, Salvatore was always up to date with the latest machinery, ensuring his creations were the best they could be.

In 1929, Salvatore passed away leaving his bootmaking legacy to his children to carry on, and carry on they did! Cosimo Lucchese incorporated the Lucchese Boot Company that year. In 1949, Acme Boot Company commissioned Lucchese to create a collection of “state boots” for an advertising campaign. It took Lucchese four years to complete the original collection paying impeccable attention to details and accurately depicting each individual State’s accurate colors for their flag, their capital, their bird, and their unique commodities. From there, Lucchese’s popularity continued to flourish attracting customers from all walks of life, from all over the world, wanting a custom pair of hand stitched Lucchese boots!

Lucchese Boots at The Star in Frisco features a variety of styles ranging from traditional to contemporary. The bootmakers still use the same techniques and time-honored craftsmanship principles that were being used in 1883, using only the finest and softest of leathers and materials. Each individual boot is a true work of artisanal perfection!

Lucchese Boots, The Star at Frisco

“Burning off stray threads for a clean finish.” Image courtesy of Lucchese Boots on Facebook

Two things that make Lucchese extremely distinctive is their use of Lemonwood pegs and their hand-stitching. Lemonwood pegs are carefully hammered into the leather and expand and contract with moisture at the same rate that leather does, unlike brass nails, another material more commonly used. The use of Lemonwood pegs is a very old world method that helps hold the structure of the boot together. Hand-stitching requires time and patience, and the Lucchese artisans have a lot of experience in creating beautiful vibrant and classic patterns. Each comfortable pair is handmade and designed with utmost quality and care using centuries-old mastery guaranteeing excellence.

When purchasing a pair of boots from Lucchese you are purchasing a piece of history. Head over to The Star in Frisco and get measured for your very own custom pair of Lucchese Boots!

Lucchese Bootmaker

1W Cowboys Way 6635 Ste. 125
Frisco, TX 7503
(214) 872-4966
Luccheseboots.com

 

Gallagher Foxworthy
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas
1.5K
Business

TreeHouse is opening in Plano
1.5K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.4K
Business

JP Piccinini: Plano’s Billion Dollar Man
1.3K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
1.2K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.1K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
Texan Melts, grilled cheese sandwich, CityLine, Richardson Texan Melts, grilled cheese sandwich, CityLine, Richardson
986
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
973
Business

Frank Turner on the future of downtown Plano
961
Business

Inside NTT DATA Services, Plano
952
Dining Out

Plano Profile’s December Cover Party at Princi Italia
949
Dining Out

Why we love The Keg in Plano
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
916
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
To Top