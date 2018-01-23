All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Downtown Plano Portal opens

Rebecca Silvestri
Plano, Downtown Plano Portal Project, downtown Plano, art installation, Joshua Wiener

Downtown Plano Portal Project. Rendering courtesy of artist Joshua Wiener.

Plano, Downtown Plano Portal Project, downtown Plano, art installation, Joshua Wiener

The first art installation of the Downtown Plano Portal Project has been installed. Image courtesy of Michelle Hawkins, City of Plano.

The Downtown Plano Portal Project is coming to life! The first of seven art installations is up and the remaining six will be installed today and tomorrow.

The project which will serve as a colorful welcome—a portal—to the Historic Downtown Arts District with the seven art installations lighting up 15th Street from US 75 to G Avenue.

“This project has been in the works for quite awhile and it’s so exciting to see it installed. The sculptures are beautiful and have so much life in them. They’re a great addition to the neighborhood!” Michelle Hawkins, Plano’s Administrator of Arts, Heritage and Culture told Plano Profile.

Read more: The future of downtown Plano as envisioned by Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

Plano, Downtown Plano Portal Project, art, Joshua Wiener, sculpture

Downtown Plano Portal Project. Stars represent installation locations, the blue dot represents the median sculpture. Image courtesy of The City of Plano.

Plano, Downtown Plano Portal Project, downtown Plano, art installation, Joshua Wiener

The “median sculpture” will stand as a gateway to Plano’s Historic Downtown Arts District. Rendering by artist Joshua Wiener.

Downtown Plano Portal Project: What to expect

Traveling up 15th Street, visitors will first be greeted by the “median sculpture”: a striking white sculpture with the word, “Plano” reaching up into the air and topped with a female dancer swirling in pink, orange and green ribbons. The scale and location of the sculpture will mean that it is visible to traffic on US 75 and will serve as a striking gateway to downtown Plano.

The additional six sculptures represent arts in it’s various forms and serve as a celebration of the arts and Plano’s blossoming arts district. At night, the sculptures will be lit up.

Funded by the City of Plano, a call for submissions was put out in May 2016 and the city received bids from more than 200 artists. The final project was created by artist Joshua Wiener of Boulder, Colorado. Another one of Joshua Wiener’s public artworks can be seen in Frisco. Joshua Wiener’s Cloudscape, 21 saucers looming overhead give us a doubletake of a 50’s sci-fi B movie, can be found at the 79-acre Harold Bacchus Community Park, behind ballfield #9.

Read more: Plano’s former deputy city manager, Frank Turner, on the future of downtown Plano

With the combined completion of the Downtown Plano Portal Project and the Downtown Plano Mural Project, Plano’s Historic Downtown Arts District is now home to 10 pieces of public artworks.

The following renderings were provided by artist Joshua Wiener:

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
