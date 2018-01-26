Plano Children’s Theatre presents the Lion King, Jr.

Disney’s Lion King is coming to Plano! Thanks to the talented actors, singers and staff of the Plano Children’s Theatre (now headquartered at The Shops at Willow Bend), the Collin County community has the chance to see Lion King, Jr., the musical, on stage in Plano.

The show is set to run from February 1 to 10 with performance at the Courtyard Theatre in downtown Plano as well as at the Willow Bend Center for the Arts, the new headquarters of North Texas Performing Arts, the umbrella organization to Plano Children’s Theatre.

According to the press release:

North Texas Performing Arts proudly presents Disney’s The Lion King, Jr., February 1-10th at Plano’s Courtyard Theatre and at North Texas Performing Arts in their new home at The Shops of Willow Bend. The performance will be in the Rodenbaugh Main Stage Theatre. Featuring a cast of actors, ages 7-15, the production is directed by Plano Children’s Theatre alum, Christian Black. Choreography is by Lonnie Hightower, who performed in The Lion King on Broadway who originated the role of one of the hyenas in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway.

Christian Robert Black is an actor, director, and teaching artist. Having been involved in theatre for over 12 years, Christian is a recent graduate of The University of Oklahoma Peggy Dow Helmerich School of Drama where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama: Acting Emphasis and Minor in General Business in May 2016. His education and experience at OU led to a year-long artistic fellowship with the Tony-Award winning Dallas Theater Center where he honed his theatre administration skills. . Christian is also a professional actor around the DFW area, and around the country, and his favorite professional stage credits include “David Warren” in Dear Delinquent, “Alistair Spenlow” in Move Over, Mrs. Markham, “Dr. Eugene Brodus” in Miss Evers Boys, “Colin” in Let It Be Me, “Detective Sargent Slater” in Funny Money, “Mercutio/Prince Escalus” in Romeo and Juliet, “Guy Montag” in Farenheit 451, and “Corey” in Goosebumps: The Musical.

Lonnie Hightower, choreographer for Lion King, attended Booker T. Washington School studying dance and voice. After attending the California Institute of the Arts studying dance/choreography, Lonnie toured the US as a solo artist. Lonnie has danced with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and New York Baroque. He has performed in Lion King, Applause, Hair, Smokey Joe’s Café and won hundreds of choreography awards from the National Dance competition circuit. In 2010, Mr. Hightower was commissoned to set a piece of the premier of the Georgia O’Keefe Art Exhibit in Washington, D.C. where he was recognized as a Nationally Acclaimed Choreographer by the “Phillips Collection” of DC.

Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. will perform at Plano’s Courtyard’s Theatre and at NTPA’s new home at The Shops of Willow Bend. Performances and venues are:

Courtyard Theatre

1509 Avenue H

Plano Texas 75074

Friday, February 2 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 at 2:15 and 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 4 at 2:15 p.m.

North Texas Performing Arts – Plano Children’s Theatre

6121 W. Park B216 (second floor next to Dillards)

Plano, Texas 75093

Thursday, February 8 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, February 9 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at 2:15 and 7:15 p.m.

The production is appropriate for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at www.ntpa.org

About North Texas Performing Arts and Plano Children’s Theatre

Founded in 1991 by Sara Egelston Akers as Plano Children’s Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres includes Plano Children’s Theatre, Frisco Youth Theatre, Fairview Youth Theatre, NTPA Dallas, Starcatcher Theatre for youth and adults with special needs, and NTPA Repertory Theatre.

Our mission is to develop the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. Our vision is to make our programs desirable and accessible to all North Texas families. NTPA is the largest producer of Broadway musicals and dramatic literature in Texas. Our corporate offices are housed at The Willow Bend Center of the Arts at the Shops of Willow Bend. NTPA trains over 5,000 youth each year in the performing arts. For more information, please contact Sara Akers, Executive Director of North Texas Performing Arts at (972) 422-2575 or [email protected]