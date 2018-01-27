Find the cleanest beauty solutions at Credo, Legacy West

Credo Beauty, the latest addition to Legacy West in Plano, is much more than a make-up and beauty store. All the Credo staff are either licensed estheticians or makeup experts. Their products use only safe ingredients (nothing harmful or toxic) and their services include a full menu of spa services.

Join us as we step inside Credo Beauty at Legacy West, Plano.

Etched onto the window at Credo Beauty at Legacy West, Plano are the words, “The largest, safest, real-est clean beauty assortment in the US.” It is exactly what Credo offers.

Beyond the bright blue doors, shoppers are welcomed into a space that’s as clean, bright and beautiful as the products that line the shelves. The new 1,300-square-foot store location can be found at 7700 Windrose Ave, Suite G-160 and is Credo’s 8th brick and mortar location—their first in Texas.

“Credo makes the cleanest beauty products with incredibly effective formulas accessible to all in a way that is easy and fun,” Jenna Schreck of Credo Beauty told Plano Profile. “I’m proud to say that Credo carries the largest assortment of clean skincare and beauty in the country. The team is obsessed with discovering the best products in the market, which currently includes 100+ brands like African Botanics, Alima Pure, Axiology, Herbivore, ILIA, Indie Lee, Innersense, Josh Rosebrook, Juice Beauty, Kjaer Weis, Marie Veronique, Nu Evolution, RMS, Rituel de Fille, Skin Owl, Spela, and Vapour to name a few.”

At the back of the store, the Tata Harper spa awaits. Offering a full facial treatment menu, including brow waxing, their services promise the cleanest pampering sessions in Collin County.

Credo’s expert staff of licensed estheticians and makeup experts also offer makeovers, expert advice and clean swap services.

Credo was founded in 2015 by Shashi Batra and Annie Jackson, San Francisco natives who were part of the original executive team that launched Sephora in the US.

Credo Beauty, Legacy West

7700 Windrose Ave, Suite G-160, Plano

credobeauty.com

