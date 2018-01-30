Judy Zumberge & Anita Bliss are The Designing Agents

When it comes to selling homes, Anita Bliss and Judy Zumberge have their own recipe to success. This dynamic duo, who have been in the business for over 30 years, combine interior design and home staging skills to get the job done. Together, they call themselves The Designing Agents.

They also have a rigorous commitment to customer service, “We don’t make promises, we make commitments,” they say.

We got together with Judy Zumberge and Anita Bliss to find out more about what they do, what makes them special and to get a little insight into today’s booming real estate market in Plano and Collin County.

Meet Judy Zumberge and Anita Bliss: The Designing Agents

How did you get started in real estate?

It was a culmination of all my professional interests. From designing interiors for model homes in Florida to working in the commercial furniture industry for Fortune 500 Companies in Texas and California. It was a career I felt complimented my disciplines and design degree. My knowledge of interior products, space planning, staging, and project management all compliment what I do in real estate. With this background there is an ability to see present value vs. optimal value.

What do you do? What’s different?

We have a process that we follow religiously with each client. It begins with preparation, planning and solutions. We communicate with our clients weekly. Communication is the #1 reason home sellers are not satisfied with their agents. We don’t make promises, we make commitments. We invest in our business and clients.

What are the current design trends?

We are seeing lighter colors, neutral tones, cleaner lines and a simpler style.

Is there a popular local design trend that you hate?

I wouldn’t say I hate it but I am pretty worn out on the shabby chic look. Chairs upholstered in Burlap? Really??Who wants to sit on that bare legged? Scratchy!

How would you describe the current real estate market in Collin County. What trends are you seeing?

The current market is exciting! Dallas is the #1 new home market in the nation. Not just in sales but also in the diversity of builders, as well as buyers and sellers. The quality of the homes is far higher than other parts of the country and all offered at a variety of price points.

What’s the biggest mistake people make when preparing their home for the market?

The answer to that is in the question. PREPARING! Lack of preparation directly affects the price the home will bring. Home buyers are savvier than ever now and most of them do not want to buy a project. They don’t have the time for it. And if they are looking for that “Project Home” they will offer substantially less. Our adage is, “preparation makes you money.”

How should people prepare their home for sale?

Have your home inspected. Having your home inspected prior to placing it on the market makes you aware of exactly what needs to be done in order to put your home in top notch condition. It will also keep you from being surprised when the buyer has an inspection. This action alone dramatically increases your chances of getting past the option period and on to closing. Being prepared makes you money! Having your home inspected, repaired, staged, warranted and providing a level of information above and beyond what buyers normally see from home sellers creates a competitive edge for your home that buyers cannot help but notice and appreciate. Be pro-active, it will pay off.

Over the years, how have you seen housing trends change?

Lighter brighter colors and more open plan living spaces. Many homes now have one main living/dining area; formal dining rooms are going away. From an operational point of view they are much more efficient. These days your phone bill is likely higher than your electric bill. Even landscape is more drought tolerant which requires less watering.

What advice do you have for someone looking for a new home?

See a local lender first to see what your options are and determine where you want to live. Consider your commute, schools, church, shopping needs and tollway use. Talking to a local lender is a priority. You don’t want to miss out on the perfect house because you are unprepared. Most sellers want to see a letter from a lender to confirm you are ready, willing and able to purchase.

What do you consider your secrets to success?

Our knowledge of the market, our preparation and communication. Knowledge is the ability to see through the background noise and view the property for what it is. Preparation with our trusted trade base to get the property market ready. Communication with our clients and team to work together for the end result … SOLD!

As a woman is business what are your tips to fellow women?

Surround yourself with like-minded women. Support one another through collaboration. Don’t be afraid to share. Lean in, get the job done and step back and be proud of what you have accomplished.

The Designing Agents: Judy Zumberge & Anita Bliss

[email protected]

DesigningAgents.com

972.567.4278