Food

Valentine’s Day dinners in Collin County

Cori Baker
Posted on

Valentine’s Day is around the corner! So go ahead and make reservations at one of the many restaurants offering special dinners. Whether you’re dining with your significant other or going out with best friends make this Valentine’s Day a delicious one.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak Houses

All DFW Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses will serve a prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu highlighting elevated cuisine for guests to celebrate luxuriously. Featured menu items include Chilled Oysters with Caviar Mignonette, Simply Prepared Fresh Fish and the Double Eagle Steak, a three-inch-thick, 45 Day Dry Aged Double Bone-in Prime Ribeye.

The prix fixe menu is available on February 9 – 14th for $90 per person.

valentinesday_delfriscos_romantic_dinner_plano

Photo Courtesy of Del Frisco’s

CRU Food & Wine Bar

CRU Chefs pay homage to their favorite Chefs and their signature dishes to inspire this year’s Valentine’s menu.  Treat your sweetheart with a truly epic dinner featuring the best-of-the-best culinary masters, all under one roof.

Epicurean greats like Wolfgang Puck, Julia Child, Jacques Pepin and more grace this 4 course prix fixe spread.

For one night only, you can dine with a menu honoring 13 different first-rate Chefs.  This experience will be a gift on its own! Price is $55 for four courses.

valentinesday_dinner_cruwinebar_plano

Photo by Robert Yu

Princi Italia

For Valentine’s this year, bring your sweetheart for a dinner that is swoon-worthy.  Chef Kevin Ascolese has created a menu with romantic epicurean favorites that indulgently incorporate jewels of the sea like scallops, lobster and crab.

Let Princi Italia’s impeccable service and relaxed atmosphere give you and yours an opportunity to remember the past, dream about the future and take the time to appreciate one another’s company.

Then allow them to send you off to continue your journey together with a “Kiss Goodbye” of Chocolate Long Stemmed Strawberries.

This four-course dinner is being offered only on Valentine’s Day starting at 5 p.m. and costs $55.

valentines-day-dinner-plano

Budino di Mascarpone I Photo by Robert Yu

The Statler

Celebrate love at The Statler for an exclusive vintage-inspired Valentine’s Day party complete with dinner, drinks and most importantly, dancing. The old-time affair will be held Wednesday, February 14 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Guests are more than welcome to make their way to the property’s subterranean speakeasy, Bourbon & Banter, for a nightcap.

The party will be held in the grand ballroom, which captures the features of the iconic feel of the 1956 Statler. It doubles as a modern-day concert venue, perfect for dancing the night away to Hunter Sullivan’s live, 15-piece “big band” orchestra. Tickets include an elegant three-course dinner, cocktails and a special parting gift for you and your valentine(s). A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets to the event $119 each and available for purchase via Prekindle in this link here.

PINSTACK

This February, PINSTACK is giving couples the chance to put their relationship to the test. They have designed unique wine flights exclusively for the month of love! Titled “Love at First Flight,” couples and friends will choose from a wine flights, select their favorite and then unveil their destiny!

Flights include: Three Shades of Red, White Wine Nights, Red Amour and Sweet Serendipity. Each comes with three varietals. The couple chooses one type of flight and, after tasting they will provide their server with their favorite.

The results which best match the relationship, based upon the chosen wine, will be provided to the guests along with a special dessert to share. The “Love at First Flight” special is available throughout February at all PINSTACK locations for only $20 per couple.

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
