Adult-only Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Easter baskets and glass of wine at the ready! Set, go! The Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is hosting their annual adults-only Easter Egg Hunt on Friday March 9.

As the event has continued to grow in popularity, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum promises that the 2018 addition of the event will be “bigger and better” than ever.

“Eager adults will show up with their flashlights and Easter baskets to experience the fierce competition of finding the 4000+ eggs hidden on the museum’s 4 acre complex,” explain the organizers on the event Facebook page.

Incredibly, ever single one of the more than 4,000 hidden eggs contains a prize such as coupons, gift certificates, sports memorabilia, spa packages, wine tasting parties, jewelry and more.

The event is BYOB (bring your own baskets) and bunny ears are strongly encouraged. Wine and other refreshments will be available for purchase on site, at the Heritage Farmstead Museum.

Adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Date: Friday, March 9

Time: Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Hunt begins at 8:30 p.m.

Age: 21 & up Location: Heritage Farmstead Museum

Age: 21 & up Location: Heritage Farmstead Museum

1900 West 15th Street, Plano Tickets: Early Bird Registration for MEMBERS (see below) opens on February 1 and tickets go on sale to the public on February 15. Become a member of the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano! The mission of the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is to collect, preserve and interpret late 19th and early 20th century black land prairie history while making appropriate use of the authentically restored Farrell-Wilson Farmstead, a designated historic site. However, in order to fulfill this mission the Heritage Farmstead Museum relies on the generosity and support of the public, of people like you! Membership levels range from just $60 a year for an individual membership to $600 a year for the "Champion" membership which includes admission for eight people as well as tickets to monthly events. Click here to find out more. Or for membership information call 972-881-0140 or contact [email protected]