All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Upcoming

Adult-only Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

adult-only easter egg hunt, heritage farmstead museum, plano, texas

Easter baskets and glass of wine at the ready! Set, go! The Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is hosting their annual adults-only Easter Egg Hunt on Friday March 9.

As the event has continued to grow in popularity, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum promises that the 2018 addition of the event will be “bigger and better” than ever.

“Eager adults will show up with their flashlights and Easter baskets to experience the fierce competition of finding the 4000+ eggs hidden on the museum’s 4 acre complex,” explain the organizers on the event Facebook page.

Incredibly, ever single one of the more than 4,000 hidden eggs contains a prize such as coupons, gift certificates, sports memorabilia, spa packages, wine tasting parties, jewelry and more.

The event is BYOB (bring your own baskets) and bunny ears are strongly encouraged. Wine and other refreshments will be available for purchase on site, at the Heritage Farmstead Museum.

Read more: Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs

Adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Date: Friday, March 9

Time: Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Hunt begins at 8:30 p.m.

Age: 21 & up

Location:

Heritage Farmstead Museum
1900 West 15th Street, Plano

Tickets: 

Early Bird Registration for MEMBERS (see below) opens on February 1 and tickets go on sale to the public on February 15.

Read more: Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park

Become a member of the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano!

The mission of the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is to collect, preserve and interpret late 19th and early 20th century black land prairie history while making appropriate use of the authentically restored Farrell-Wilson Farmstead, a designated historic site. However, in order to fulfill this mission the Heritage Farmstead Museum relies on the generosity and support of the public, of people like you!

Membership levels range from just $60 a year for an individual membership to $600 a year for the “Champion” membership which includes admission for eight people as well as tickets to monthly events.

Click here to find out more.  Or for membership information call 972-881-0140 or contact [email protected]

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.9K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
1.8K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas
1.8K
Business

TreeHouse is opening in Plano
1.7K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
1.6K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
1.5K
Business

JP Piccinini: Plano’s Billion Dollar Man
1.2K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.2K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
1.2K
Dining Out

Why we love The Keg in Plano
1.1K
Business

Frank Turner on the future of downtown Plano
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.0K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
917
Health

Urgent Care for Kids raises $6.35 million
To Top