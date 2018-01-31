All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Upcoming

Fat Tuesday at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Legacy Hall, Legacy West, fat tuesday, plano, collin county

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the three-story, European-style food hall, brewery and live music and entertainment venue will be hosting a Fat Tuesday party that’ll make you glad you didn’t make the trip to New Orleans this year.

Fat Tuesday at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

In celebration of the holiday, special NOLA-inspired items will be offered at the food hall from open to close, including king cake donuts by Glazed Donut Works and beignets by Haute Sweets Patisserie. Of course, it’s not a Fat Tuesday party without Mardi Gras-themed drinks and Legacy Hall’s drinks specials will give you the best excuse to drink on a weekday. $6 Hall Grenades and Hurricane specials will be available on all three levels, including the pop-up bar on the third floor.

Read more: Why Plano needed Legacy Hall

If you aren’t able to spend the entire day celebrating at Legacy Hall, don’t fret; there will still be plenty going on once you’re off the clock. The party will kick into full gear with a parade starting at 6:30 p.m., complete with a live marching band (Big D Marching Band) playing sporadic New Orleans style procession throughout the food hall. At 7 p.m., venture up to the Tap Room on the third floor to enjoy live music by solo jazz piano artist Daniel Porter.

The 55,000-square-foot food hall will be decked out in New Orleans décor, with beads, masks and banners, creating the perfect backdrop for pictures. And after you capture the moment, let the good times roll in one of the many unique lounge areas with comfortable seating and epic views.

Legacy Hall at Legacy West, Plano

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.

Read more: We ate everything at Legacy Hall

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.9K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
1.8K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas
1.8K
Business

TreeHouse is opening in Plano
1.7K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
1.6K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
1.5K
Business

JP Piccinini: Plano’s Billion Dollar Man
1.2K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.2K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
1.2K
Dining Out

Why we love The Keg in Plano
1.1K
Business

Frank Turner on the future of downtown Plano
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.0K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
917
Health

Urgent Care for Kids raises $6.35 million
To Top