On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the three-story, European-style food hall, brewery and live music and entertainment venue will be hosting a Fat Tuesday party that’ll make you glad you didn’t make the trip to New Orleans this year.

Fat Tuesday at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

In celebration of the holiday, special NOLA-inspired items will be offered at the food hall from open to close, including king cake donuts by Glazed Donut Works and beignets by Haute Sweets Patisserie. Of course, it’s not a Fat Tuesday party without Mardi Gras-themed drinks and Legacy Hall’s drinks specials will give you the best excuse to drink on a weekday. $6 Hall Grenades and Hurricane specials will be available on all three levels, including the pop-up bar on the third floor.

If you aren’t able to spend the entire day celebrating at Legacy Hall, don’t fret; there will still be plenty going on once you’re off the clock. The party will kick into full gear with a parade starting at 6:30 p.m., complete with a live marching band (Big D Marching Band) playing sporadic New Orleans style procession throughout the food hall. At 7 p.m., venture up to the Tap Room on the third floor to enjoy live music by solo jazz piano artist Daniel Porter.

The 55,000-square-foot food hall will be decked out in New Orleans décor, with beads, masks and banners, creating the perfect backdrop for pictures. And after you capture the moment, let the good times roll in one of the many unique lounge areas with comfortable seating and epic views.

Legacy Hall at Legacy West, Plano

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.

