All-day crawfish boil at Hookline, The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Hookline at The Boardwalk at Granite Park has some of the most delicious oysters money can buy. They are also hosting an all-day crawfish boil for Fat Tuesday on February 13. Do you need another reason to check them out?

Take a day off work, imagine you’re on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and enjoy all the fun and revelry of Mardi Gras in Plano at Hookline at The Boardwalk at Granite Park. There’ll be crawfish, lots of it, and a selection of Fat Tuesday libations including an authentic New Orleans-style Hurricane, The Sazarac, Dark & Stormy and The Cinco De Bayou, that are just $5 each. Other drink specials also include $3 long necks and $3 draft beers.

Adorn yourself with Mardi Gras beads, snag a table on the patio and enjoy!

From 5 to 10 p.m. Just Friends Dixie Land Band will perform.

HOOKLINE at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Hours:

Sun-Wed | 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thurs-Sat | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 5872 TX-121 Ste. 104, Plano

More: 214.297.3474 | hooklineplano.com

The Boardwalk at Granite Park is located at the south east corner of the North Dallas Tollway and the 121. It is a beautiful waterfront dining destination where every restaurant has a patio, and the boardwalk itself is filled with colorful deck chairs perfect for lounging on a lazy day. There is even a children’s play area and fire pits. The view across the water to the Hilton Hotel at Granite Park in Plano is simply stunning. According to a press release from Granite Properties negotiations are underway for the area’s eighth and final eateries, set to open by the end of 2018.

