All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining Out

All-day crawfish boil at Hookline, The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Hookline, The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano, Fat Tuesday, crawfish boil, oystersHookline at The Boardwalk at Granite Park has some of the most delicious oysters money can buy. They are also hosting an all-day crawfish boil for Fat Tuesday on February 13. Do you need another reason to check them out?

Read more: Get reeled in by Hookline

Take a day off work, imagine you’re on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and enjoy all the fun and revelry of Mardi Gras in Plano at Hookline at The Boardwalk at Granite Park. There’ll be crawfish, lots of it, and a selection of Fat Tuesday libations including an authentic New Orleans-style Hurricane, The Sazarac, Dark & Stormy and The Cinco De Bayou, that are just $5 each. Other drink specials also include $3 long necks and $3 draft beers.

Adorn yourself with Mardi Gras beads, snag a table on the patio and enjoy!

From 5 to 10 p.m. Just Friends Dixie Land Band will perform.

Read more: The Biscuit Bar opening at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

HOOKLINE at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Hours:

  • Sun-Wed | 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Thurs-Sat | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 5872 TX-121 Ste. 104, Plano

More: 214.297.3474 | hooklineplano.com

The Boardwalk at Granite Park is located at the south east corner of the North Dallas Tollway and the 121. It is a beautiful waterfront dining destination where every restaurant has a patio, and the boardwalk itself is filled with colorful deck chairs perfect for lounging on a lazy day. There is even a children’s play area and fire pits. The view across the water to the Hilton Hotel at Granite Park in Plano is simply stunning. According to a press release from Granite Properties negotiations are underway for the area’s eighth and final eateries, set to open by the end of 2018.

Read more: New restaurants coming to The Boardwalk at Granite Park

The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano

The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano. Photo by Cori Baker

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:

Popular

2.0K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
1.9K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
1.7K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
1.7K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
1.5K
Business

JP Piccinini: Plano’s Billion Dollar Man
1.3K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.2K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
1.2K
Dining Out

Why we love The Keg in Plano
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.1K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
1.1K
Business

Frank Turner on the future of downtown Plano
942
Health

Urgent Care for Kids raises $6.35 million
896
Education & Enrichment

Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs
To Top