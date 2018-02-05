Candidate Profile: Alex Donkervoet for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3

Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet Alex Donkervoet, who is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3 as a republican.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

I grew up outside of New Orleans, LA and hold a degree in Actuarial Science from University of Wisconsin – Madison. Actuarial science has given me a unique perspective and approach to identifying issues and proposing unique solutions to our problems by using a combination of common sense and data.

I originally moved to Dallas to work for a consulting firm after college. I then pursued my career internationally, working for a reinsurance company in Bermuda before moving back to Dallas where I have now settled with my family. My wife and I have lived in the area for about 10 years and we have an 8-year-old son and 5-month-old baby girl.

My family and I are members of a local Methodist Church and we enjoy participating in youth sports, PTA, and HOA activities.

Why are you running for office?

I believe we should expect more. Congress is not broken but the candidates we send to Washington and how those individuals are selected is. Republicans and Democrats seem to spend more time undoing what the other party put in place than finding compromises and appropriate legislation to move America forward.

A major problem is the lack of transparency and abundance of vague, cookie-cutter responses from candidates and officials when it comes to their positions. Party endorsements occurring before all the candidates are even known shows me that we need new individuals representing us in Washington. We need candidates that are selected by the voters, not just people well connected in the Republican Party.

When looking at who to vote for this term, I did not find any individual that I felt had the ability to adequately represent the everyday American’s interests and issues. America is fragmented and while I can’t piece her back together, I believe I am a candidate who will put forward ideas, opinions, and the transparency needed to start mending our country.

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

I am what and who we need in Washington. As an actuary I bring a different and unique view to the table. Congress does not need any more lawyers or career politicians. We need individuals who rely on data and understand the underlying issues that drive the majority of the US budget (Social Security and insurance).

I am going to focus on solutions that work to solve the issue regardless of party lines, be transparent so all individuals know where I stand on important issues, and focus 100% of my time on serving as an elected official and not spend 30%+ of my day focused on fundraising.

The system cannot be fixed by individuals preselected and groomed by the Republican Party but instead, Republican ideals need to be pursued by an individual selected by the voters.

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

Bipartisanship is the key to move America forward and fix the immediate and future issues Congress faces. Congress has set new records for polarization and must end the back and forth legislation that leaves America in a state of confusion and turmoil. Regardless of what elected officials say, their actions have proven that bipartisanship doesn’t exist in Washington. If Democrats and Republicans are unable to come together to work for the American people as a whole, then our current polarized, unproductive Congress will continue. We, the American people, only have ourselves to blame for this as we continue to elect and reelect individuals that draw a line in the sand when it comes to party issues and these politicians only serve the agenda of their party instead of the interest of all Americans.

Term limits need to be put in place for congressional members. Term limits will minimize the opportunity for corruption and the centralization of power to a single individual. Placing term limits on congressional members will encourage them to actually do the work of the people they represent instead of looking to appease their party and gain support for reelection. Term limits is the top issue in the many layers of fixing the way in which we elect our representatives, however, putting term limits in place will accomplish nothing if the elected replacements for open seats are hand selected by party politicians or major donors instead of the constituents of that district. This means that the people represented in districts need to get out and vote in primaries and general elections.

Healthcare needs to be fixed. This is an obvious issue and I am sure I sound like everyone else calling for healthcare reform. However, what sets me apart from the others is my background as an actuary. I have a unique insight from years of working with and for the insurance industry. Bringing it full circle and back to my number one priority, a successful comprehensive plan can only be put into effect if it isn’t repealed or tried to be repealed every time majority changes. A true bipartisanship bill must be passed and Democrats and Republicans have to come together to fix the issues.

What changes would you implement and how?

Transparency and individuality from those we elect is needed to start the bipartisanship process. Elected officials do not always fit into only one of two groups on every issue. Therefore, open dialog and an understanding of not only one side’s opinion is needed to approach topics and reach permanent resolutions.

I promise to be transparent so all individuals know not only where I stand on important issues, but why. I promise to vote as an individual and represent my district based on discussions, diverse opinions, and research rather than party-line voting.

What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

Teachings of Christianity often stress that a person should respect others, help those in need, and treat others as you wish to be treated. We are often so focused on our busy lives that we forget to be mindful of the world around us. I value the following characteristics; commitment, hard work, gratitude, tolerance, truth, integrity and honesty. I strive to incorporate these values into my daily life so as to lead others by example. I expect to find these values in other public figures of political or celebrity status.

I have seen so much hypocrisy through the years that I consciously make myself try to understand issues from multiple perspectives. No one can truly know what is driving an individual to make choices they do so I feel that understanding an issue from all angles is the best way to form an objective opinion that allows for discovery of a solution. Elected officials need to “practice what they preach.”

What do you believe should be the function of government?

I believe the Federal Government’s role should be limited while using its resources to foster growth and stability. Providing safety to our citizens from physical threat, greed, corruption, and undue influences from both foreign and domestic threats is a core principle. I believe the government should support the people to achieve peace and prosperity through freedom of speech, human rights, & economic stability.

This is not achieved by social programs to provide long term support but rather by giving assistance and the tools needed to those in need so that they can improve their lives and move their lives towards a position of safety and financial security. Elected officials need bipartisanship to fix and address current issues while setting policies in place to advance the growth of future generations.