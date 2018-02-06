Do you have a fabulous home that could be featured in Plano Profile?

Calling all home owners, designers—professional and amateur—artists, architects, decorators and nosy neighbors. Do you, or someone you know, have a fabulous home decorated head to toe in style?

Plano Profile is looking to feature an amazing home in our April Home Edition. Whether a home interior decorator helped or you did it all yourself, we want to see why your home—or your friend’s home—is unique and worth showing off.

Homes from any area near DFW will be accepted for entry. For instance, maybe it’s your lake house—all that matters is that it is fabulous.

Contact us at [email protected] and send us a few photos of your gorgeous home

