Taco Tuesday: Rusty Taco

First, let me say: I love tacos. Authentic or too-trendy-to-eat, I love them all. But there are certain rules that must be observed when making and analyzing tacos. Particularly on their weekly holiday, Taco Tuesday. Tacos should not need utensils. Tortillas are non-negotiable. Taco Bell is not good until midnight when it becomes delicious (like a reverse Cinderella). Most of the rules are common sense. However, tacos shine because they’re easy to make and eat and available in nearly endless combinations, riffs and variations. That’s why they’re fun; they can change their appearance and identity like con artists. Also, they tend to be dead cheap.

Rusty Taco in Plano has mastered the simplicity and versatility of the humble taco.

Yes, yes, I know they’ve rebranded as “R Taco” now. But I’ve been coming here since it opened and I’m way too used to Rusty Taco. Can I be grandfathered in?

Rusty Taco is no secret. If it’s lunchtime, it’s going to be crowded, lines out the door, and yet, I still haven’t ever been there longer than 30 minutes. Sure, these aren’t the most “Mex” tacos you’ve ever had. But whatever Rusty’s is doing, it’s working. Breakfast tacos are served all day, and nothing on the menu is going to cost more that $3.

They call our your order over the intercom, while tacos are made right behind the counter and sometimes you hear inventive order names, which never fails to get a laugh or a few claps from the crowd as queso, salsa, tacos and–new–brisket nachos whiz by in never-ended combinations. Usually an order of two plus queso is plenty for me. But I’ve seen braver customers order up to eight.

My go-tos are a lightly fried chicken with jalapeno ranch and coleslaw, or the fried shrimp (adding copious amounts of habanero salsa) and maybe the devilishly messy pork with pickled onion and queso fresco. Pair it with a margarita, made with real lime and cheap tequila and enjoy it on the porch. Darth Vader, your tacos are ready.

Rusty “R” Taco

Hours:

Mon – Sat | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday | 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 8000 Coit Rd., Plano

More: 972.244.4047 | rtacos.com/texas/plano