While the Box Garden might just be the coolest thing coming soon to Legacy Hall at Legacy West, the opening of The Juice Bar is good news regardless.

The Juice Bar at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

Trendy, millennial favorite, The Juice Bar uses the highest quality ingredients to create unique fresh squeezed juices packed with nutritional value. You’ll find smoothies, pressed juices, juice cleanses, and healthy snacks! Pop in, grab a thirst-quenching healthy drink and feel the benefits of taking care of your body with deliciously masked nutrient packed juice drink varieties!

The Juice Bar will debut at Legacy Hall, Legacy West on February 12.

“The Juice Bar fits in perfectly with what we stand for at Legacy Hall – talented chefs using the highest quality ingredients to create the best flavors possible,” said Jack Gibbons, President of Front Burner Restaurants. “It gives guests a healthy and refreshing option that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, including breakfast! Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Legacy Hall offers the best local breakfast options in the metroplex all under one giant roof. People who need more than one cup of coffee to get started in the morning (like me) can now wake up to bottomless coffee while getting fueled for the day with breakfast tacos.”

Breakfast at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

The Juice Bar will be a great addition to breakfasts at Legacy Hall.

Legacy Hall offers breakfast Monday through Friday starting at 7 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

A full list of breakfast offerings include:

· Glazed Donut Works – Maple Bacon, S’mores, Red Velvet donuts and more made entirely by hand

· Berry Naked – Texas born and raised organic pops and pureées

· Whisk & Egg – French café-inspired crepes that are constructed on specialized cook tops with customizable fillings

· Press Waffle Co. – Authentic Belgian waffles like The House with Nutella, cookie butter, fresh cut strawberries and house-made whipped cream

· FAQ – Breakfast Tacos including a Steak and Egg Taco, Veggie Taco and Brisket Taco

· The Juice Bar – Super-nutritious juices and smoothies (opening Feb. 12)

· Eiland’s Bottomless Coffee Bar – Rotating local coffee options

Legacy Hall’s extensive selection of the best breakfast in town paired with free Wi-Fi, unique lounge areas and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, makes it the perfect place to start the day off right, whether that’s for morning meetings, breakfast with friends or to relax before the workday begins.

Legacy Hall, Legacy West

7800 Windrose Avenue

Plano, Texas 75024

legacyfoodhall.com