Color Run Hero Tour at Dallas Fairpark

The largest 5k event series in the world, The Color Run®, will be flying into Dallas Fairpark for its 2018 tour, The Color Run Hero Tour, on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 8:00 a.m.

Get ready to celebrate the hero in you with brand new course elements like two SUPER Zones featuring double the color, new participant kit, Hero Zone, Foam Blaster area, super-charged Finish Festival, and more! The Dallas run will benefit North Texas Food Bank, a hunger relief organization and one of the largest North Texas charities.

“Our goal at The Color Run is to create an exceptional experience that brings health and happiness to people of all ages. We want The Color Run Hero Tour to inspire all our Color Runners to celebrate their inner hero, because there’s one in all of us,” said Chad Evans, The Color Run event director. “Each year we create a new theme for The Color Run, giving us the opportunity to add new features to the event that our Color Runners have never seen before! In addition to our classic Color Zones, where runners get doused in color every kilometer along the 5k course, there will be SUPER Zones and other superhero inspired elements. The Color Run Hero Tour will make participants in Dallas feel like nothing is impossible and they are unstoppable!”

Color Runners are encouraged to arrive early with their hero squad and warm-up with Zumba exercises that will take place prior to the event’s start time—getting runners pumped for the 5k super course. After participants go through the start tunnel, they can expect to run, dance or walk their way through The Color Run Hero Tour’s brand new SUPER Zones—an enhanced Color Zone that features two colors, vibrant music, and more color than ever before. After smashing through the finish line, Color Runners will hit the super-charged Finish Festival featuring the most events in the history of The Color Run, giving participants more activities to engage in. The Finish Festival will feature a Grub Garden, with food vendors and outdoor seating and a Hero Zone, a trampoline photo-op activation that gives Color Runners the opportunity to soar into the sky and capture their #TCRHero moment. There will be a Foam Blaster area, music, dancing, and The Color Run’s signature massive color throws every few minutes from the main stage.

Color Runners will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of registration packages to make sure they’re suited up in all hero gear. The limited edition 2018 participant kit includes a lightning-bolt t-shirt, buff, two temporary tattoos, unicorn medal and pin, and color powder packets. Below are the different packages:

ULTRA Color Runner | Limited-edition 2018 participant kit, plus a cape, mask and tutu shipped directly to your doorstep

| Limited-edition 2018 participant kit, plus a cape, mask and tutu shipped directly to your doorstep MEGA Color Runner | Limited-edition 2018 participant kit shipped directly to your doorstep

| Limited-edition 2018 participant kit shipped directly to your doorstep SUPER Color Runner | Limited-edition 2018 participant kit

| Limited-edition 2018 participant kit SIDEKICK Color Runner | Unicorn Medal and color powder packet (Does not include shirt, buff, pin or tattoos)

| Unicorn Medal and color powder packet (Does not include shirt, buff, pin or tattoos) Hero in Training | Limited edition 2018 participant kit (Ages 5 and under as of day of event)

| Limited edition 2018 participant kit (Ages 5 and under as of day of event) FREE Hero In Training| Entry only, no limited-edition 2018 participant kit included (Ages 5 and under by day of event)

Participants can also color up with more accessories, clothing and superhero inspired items at The Color Run store.

The Color Run Hero Tour, Dallas

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Dallas Fairpark, 1818 First Avenue , Dallas, TX 75210

Tickets:

ULTRA Color Runner | $47.99

MEGA Color Runner| $35.99

SUPER Color Runner | $27.99

SIDEKICK Color Runner| $19.99

Hero in Training| $14.99

(FREE Hero in Training| Entry only, no limited-edition 2018 participant kit included)

*Prices to increase closer to event