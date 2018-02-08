First look: Legacy Central, Plano

Of all the legacies happening in Plano, standing alone and on the corner of U.S. 75, Legacy Central is for the business-minded. Legacy Central, the redevelopment of the Texas Instruments campus, has just signed a lease for 22,000 square feet to its first tenants—Roland Technology Group and The 20—and is nearing completion on the first phase of the project.

Sitting on 85-acres, the Legacy Central project will feature fully modernized buildings, WiFi-enabled courtyards, a cutting edge fitness center, a 200-person conference hall with an entertainment center that hosts beer and wine on tap, and a 400-seat food hall that offers on-demand ordering via a mobile app.

On the hunt for a place that reflects the tremendous changes, Legacy Central’s first tenants both felt that the new development was the best fit for them.

“Legacy Central’s proximity to the highway along with its wide range of amenities meets virtually every one of our needs, allowing us room to grow our staff, conduct training, entertain clients and host events.”, says Tim Conkle, CEO of Roland Technology and The 20.

As Regent Properties continues to redevelop Texas Instruments’ former campus into an urban, high-end business center, they seek to attract corporations that model the fast-growing economy of North Texas. More specifically, this up-and-coming area of Plano. With Class-A office space available, this multi-tenant environment will showcase the modern workflow. The site emphasizes fluidity with indoor and outdoor space, health and wellness centers, and collaborative work zones, while also appealing to the millennial personality with trails for biking and jogging, coffee kiosks, rotating food trucks, outdoor meeting and entertainment spaces, fire pits, and even a two-acre public park.

“Dynamic companies are looking for modern amenities to support their organization’s growth and a creative environment where their employees love to work, so we transformed the TI Campus with that objective in mind. We want forward-thinking companies like Roland Technology Group / The 20 MSPs on the campus, and we are excited they will kick-off Legacy Central and can call it their new home.”, says Regent Properties Director Amy Castellanos.

Legacy Central is scheduled for completion by December 2019.

NAI Robert Lynn’s Kent Smith and Leslie Wood represented the tenants, Roland and The 20, and Nathan Durham with Transwestern represented the landlord, Regent Properties.