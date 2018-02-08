All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday celebrations around Collin County

Food, beads and booze will be made aplenty during these Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday celebrations around town! No matter where you go, “Laissez Les Bons Temps Roulez!”

mardi-gras-fat-tuesday-plano-addison-allen

Fat Tuesday at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano, Texas 75024

What: “Beads, booo….booze and Big D Marching Band! We’re bringing Mardi Gras to The Hall.🎭

🎉 PARADE:
6:30 PM – The party will kick off with a parade starting at 6:30 p.m., complete with a live marching band playing the New Orleans style procession.

🎺 LIVE MUSIC:
7:00 PM – Venture up to Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. taproom (3rd floor) to enjoy live music by solo jazz piano artist Daniel Porter Music.

🍹 DRINKS:
ALL DAY – $6 Hall Grenades and Hurricane specials + a pop-up bar on the third floor. Laissez Les Bons Temps Roulez!”

Hookline at Granite Park, Plano

When: Tuesday, February 13th

Where: 5872 State Hwy 121, Suite 104 Plano, Texas 75024

What: “Don’t miss out on Chef’s Kings Cake that will be available during our Fat Tuesday celebration next Tuesday, February 13th!”

Mardi Gras Party hosted by The Brixton Shops at Legacy

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 5800 Legacy Drive Suite C-11, Plano, Texas 75024

What: “Celebrate Fat Tuesday with us! We’ll have plenty of beads, dance music, and more!”

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil at the Shops at Legacy hosted by Ringo’s Pub and Scruffy Duffies

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Scruffy Duffies, 5865 Kincaid Rd, Ste E-8, Plano, Texas 75024

What: “Get your Mardi Gras on with us at The Shops at Legacy! We’ll have a Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil, Live Music, and Drink Specials All Day! Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

Mardi Gras Celebration hosted by Hub Streat, downtown Plano

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 1212 14th St, Plano, Texas 75074

What: “Laissez les bons temps rouler! (Let the good times roll!) We are celebrating life deliciously At Hub Streat!

Our cajun boil is stuffed with pecan smoked sausage, shrimp, roasted potatoes, and corn on the cob. All simmered to perfection in a blend of cajun seasonings. So good you’ll want to slap your mama! (We don’t recommend that.)

Our featured beers of the night come straight from Great Raft Brewing in Louisiana. $15 Pecan Smoked Sausage and Shrimp Cajun Boil. $5 Hurricanes and Beignets GALORE!!”

Mardi Gras at The Quarter, Addison

When: February 13 at 11 a.m. to Feb 14 at 2 a.m.

Where: 15201 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001

What: “Bnois King Blues Band will be playing from 7pm-11pm. BLUES< BEADS< AND BEER !!”

Beads and Beer hosted by Bitter Sisters Brewery, Addison

When: Saturday, February 10 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 15103 Surveyor Blvd, Addison, Texas 75001

What: “Come celebrate Mardi Gras with us! There will be lots of beer, beads, and King cake. The winner of the King cakes will win free tours and tastings!”

 

mardi-gras-fat-tuesday-plano-allen-addison-richardson

Mr. CJ’s Uptown Rulers Mardi Gras Party hosted by Mr. CJ’s & Four Bullets Brewery, Richardson

When: Saturday, February 10 at 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 640 N Interurban St, Richardson, Texas 75081

What: “Join Mr. CJ’s Uptown Rulers for our 3rd annual Mardi Gras celebration at Four Bullets Brewery. We’re bringing the New Orleans funk, soul, and R&B back to our hood. This year we are featuring a horn section that will blow you away! Come see the Big Chief and laissez les bons temps rouler, Sha!!!”

Graceland Ninjaz Mardi Gras Ball at Lava Cantina, The Colony

When: Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: 5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, Texas 75056

What: “Have your krewe bring the beads and King Cake – Ninjaz invade Lava Cantina on Mardi Gras weekend for a party you’ll never forget! Special guest DJ EZ Eddie D will be opening the show.”

Fat Tuesday Bead Bash Hosted by Bar Louie (The Village at Allen)

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: 190 East Stacy Rd, Suite 1000, Allen, Texas 75002

What: “Let the Good Times Roll Mardi Gras-Style at Bar Louie! Light up Fat Tuesday with $5.50 Hurricanes and Blue Bayous, plus $10 Voodoo Chicken, Pasta and Sandwiches all day. The last day to be bad is so good.”

FAT Tuesday at Union Park, Addison: Karaoke with DJ FLEX

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 5076 Addison Cir, Addison, Texas 75001

What: Karaoke cash prize contest, FREE seafood while supplies last, and FREE beads. Doors open at 5 p.m.

 

