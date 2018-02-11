All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Alcohol

Bike & Beer: Dallas Brewery Tour

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
bike, beer trail, six pack beer, dallas breweries, dallas design district, brewery,

Photo courtesy of 6-Pack Trail

Every other Saturday, rain or shine, a group of intrepid explorers—beer hunters if you will—pedal across the Trinity River and into the mysterious depths of the Dallas Design District, a.k.a the Dallas Brewery District, on a quest to find the best craft brews in town. [Note: The 2018 season runs March through October, reservations are now open.]

We joined them on a sunny afternoon in May. 6-Pack Trail is a 9.5-mile bike cruise and craft beer tour that takes bikers of all skill levels from one craft brewery to the next, while enjoying a responsible amount of beer (and cider) along the way.

The tour is BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike) so we opted to rent bikes from Richardson Bike Mart who loaned us snazzy helmets and sleek, light-weight bikes perfect for easy pedalling.

We met with our Beer Guides and fellow participants at Trinity Groves where we pinned on race numbers retrofitted with detachable drink tokens for each stop on the tour: Bishop Cider Company, Nobel Rey Brewing Company, Peticolas Brewing Company, Community Beer Company and Texas Ale Project.

With the promise of a cool crisp cider ahead and a blue plastic 6-Pack Trail beer mug dangling from our handle bars, we ventured forth.

The first leg of the tour is the most challenging—a four-mile jaunt that takes you over the Trinity River. Surrounded by the last bloom of wildflowers and with the Dallas skyline as our backdrop, I could almost forget the burn in my thighs and the unmistakable ache in what a fellow rider eloquently referred to as her “underbutt”. Thankfully the subsequent rides from brewery to brewery took only five to 15 minutes, nothing more strenuous than a mile or two on a bumpy road.

cidercade, Bishop Cider Co., Dallas Brewery District, Dallas Design District, 6-Pack Trail

Cidercade at Bishop Cider Co. I Photo by Cori Baker

The day whizzed by in a blur of wobbly wheels, cider, beer, a Grub burger, beer, live music, granola and more beer. We ended the day on the patio at LUCK in Trinity Groves, a craft beer inspired kitchen with over 40 beers on tap.

We visited five breweries in all, but there are plenty more to see in Dallas—Four Corners Brewing Co., Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Oak Highlands Brewery are among the best. In fact, Texas is home to around 200 microbreweries. More than 30 can be found right here in North Texas.

Update: Since we did our tour, a sixth brewery has opened and it has been added to the 6-Pack Trail. The sixth brewery is Pegasus Brewery.

Texas Ale Project, Dallas Brewery District, Dallas Design District, Bike Tour, Beer, 6-Pack Trail

Texas Ale Project, Dallas Design District I Photo by Cori Baker

In Collin County there are eight. McKinney has Franconia Brewing Company, TUPPS Brewery and Harvest, a farm-to-table restaurant in downtown McKinney, makes their own brews. In Allen, there’s Nine Band Brewing Co., Richardson has Four Bullets Brewery, and Good Neighbor Brews is in Wylie. In Plano there’s Gordon Biersch at The Shops at Legacy, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. on the top floor of Legacy Hall in Legacy West and Union Bear at The Boardwalk at Granite Park.

Further afield—but certainly worth a visit—is Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, Martin House Brewing Company and the Collective Brewing Project, all in Fort Worth, and Revolver Brewing in Granbury. Lakewood Brewing Co. in Garland and Grapevine Craft Brewery are worth a visit too.

A word of warning though: you won’t be able to stock up your beer fridge. Texas is the only state that doesn’t allow a brewery to sell their products to consumers for off-premise consumption. Unless it is being enjoyed in their taproom, beer garden or cidercade, Texas breweries cannot sell their own beer. The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is fighting to change that, but until they do, them’s the breaks.

Bike your way through Dallas’ breweries. You just might find a new favorite craft beer—and even if you don’t, what other workout lets you drink while you sweat?

6packtrail.com

Originally published in Plano Profile’s June 2017 issue.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.2K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
2.2K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.1K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
1.9K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.4K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.3K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.3K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.1K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
1.0K
Health

Urgent Care for Kids raises $6.35 million
1.0K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
963
Education & Enrichment

Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs
Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations
927
Business

The opening of TreeHouse Plano
To Top