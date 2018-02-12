Candidate Profile: Christopher Claytor for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3

Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet Christopher John Claytor who is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3 as a libertarian.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

United States Military Academy graduate, sworn to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic

Why are you running for office?

There is a better way to govern than our current members of Congress are doing.

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

I will support and defend the US Constitution. I can tell anyone NO (unlike the current members of Congress, who seem to say yes to just about anything, regardless of whether is in the Constitution or not.)

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

Reduce the size of the Federal Government back to its Constitutional limits. Reduce (ultimately eliminate) Federal Income Taxes Restore Civil Liberties guaranteed under the Bill of Rights (first 10 amendments to the US Constitution)

What changes would you implement and how?

In support of #4a (above)… Eliminate the Department of Education, HUD, other agencies not enumerated in the US Constitution. Spending is therefore reduced, which allows #4b above to be accomplished.

In support of #4c (above)… Eliminate the TSA and the “Patriot” act. Such that the 4th amendment can be restored!



What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

I have observed the rampant Fraud, Waste and Abuse of the Federal Government and individual’s social welfare programs are intended to help.

What do you believe should be the function of government?

It is NOT to protect the people, as nearly everyone seems to think. The US Federal Government was created to protect the rights of the people… not to protect the people themselves. Asking the Government to protect you as a person, is giving up your right to protect yourself and the Civil Liberties that the Constitution is supposed to guarantee. As Benjamin Franklin once said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”