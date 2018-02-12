All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Leadership Arts Institute: Become a business leader for the arts in North Texas

Ad Astra by Mark di Suvero at NorthPark mall, Dallas. Business Council for the Arts, Leadership Arts Insitute

Ad Astra by Mark di Suvero at NorthPark mall, Dallas.

 

A program of Business Council for the Arts (BCA), Leadership Arts Institute (LAI) was founded in 1989 at the request of businessman and philanthropist Ray Nasher, to develop the next generation of business leaders for the arts in North Texas.

The program provides training in leadership, nonprofit board best practices, and knowledge of critical issues affecting cultural institutions in North Texas. The methodology consists of 10 seminars led by expert speakers and an annual project that serves as a practicum. Upon completion of the program, graduates are individually matched to serve on nonprofit boards of directors in the community.

Read more: Nancy Nasher on where arts and commerce intersect—and what it means for Collin County

Applications for the Class of 2019 are now open, click here to apply now. The final deadline for applications is June 29, 2018.

Why should you participate in the Leadership Arts Institute?

  • Strengthen your expertise as a leader.
  • Learn best practices in nonprofit board leadership.
  • Meet prominent business leaders who advocate for North Texas as a creative community.
  • Receive resources that promote creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness.
  • Network with colleagues from a cross-section of industries.
  • Experience a variety of arts and cultural venues and hear from their leaders.

Applicants who apply before March 27 will recieve the following benefits:

  1. Individuals who submit their applications by that date are invited to one of two informational receptions sponsored by Seasons 52, one in Dallas and one in Plano.
  2. Tuition for each application made before March 27 is specially priced, with a $300 early bird credit per person (if accepted).
