All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

The Dish: Break-Up Potion, Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on
dude sweet chocolate break up potion downtown plano chocolate food

Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Break-up Potion | By Cori Baker

Love, like the moon, has a dark side. Some love affairs end in fire and others in ice, but when a twosome becomes a lonesome, we all find ourselves in need of comfort. Dude, Sweet Chocolate in Historic Downtown Plano has just the thing.

DFW’s most dangerous chocolatier, Katherine Clapner, offers Break-Up Potion, a mysterious dessert elixir for the broken-hearted. She begins with an agave nectar base and then swirls in a heavy dose of bourbon from Breckenridge Distillery, the highest-altitude distillery in the world. Made from mineral-rich Rocky Mountain snowmelt water, this Colorado bourbon embodies a lone wolf howling in the wilderness and grants Break-Up Potion its warm, honeyed finish.

Read more: How Katherine Clapner is doing chocolate her way at Dude, Sweet Chocolate 

Finally, 72 percent mixed-origin South American dark chocolate and Valrhona cocoa powder—pure, sustainable chocolate grown in Peru’s fertile soil—infuse the potion with its true power.

A single beautiful teaspoon of Break-Up Potion overwhelms the senses, baptising the mind in quiet, cocoa reverence that whispers of better times to come. It smothers the tongue with flavor deep as a cavern: not a cheap indulgence but a rich, full-bodied thrill. It’s sure to sweeten even the most bitter mood.

Do not refrigerate.

Pairings

  • Chocolate Martini: three parts cheap vodka, one part potion, one part broken heart
  • One cup of coffee with the final droop of whipped cream from an empty canister
  • An entire pecan pie, eaten in one shameful night and hidden in the neighbor’s garbage can
  • The last of the ice cream your significant other forgot when they left with their toothbrush and your joy

Dude, Sweet Chocolate | 1016 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.424.6200 | dudesweetchocolate.com

Originally published in Plano Profile’s February 2018 issue.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.3K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
2.2K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.2K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
1.9K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.4K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.4K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.3K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.1K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
1.0K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.0K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
1.0K
Health

Urgent Care for Kids raises $6.35 million
980
Education & Enrichment

Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs
To Top