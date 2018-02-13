The Dish: Break-Up Potion, Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Love, like the moon, has a dark side. Some love affairs end in fire and others in ice, but when a twosome becomes a lonesome, we all find ourselves in need of comfort. Dude, Sweet Chocolate in Historic Downtown Plano has just the thing.
DFW’s most dangerous chocolatier, Katherine Clapner, offers Break-Up Potion, a mysterious dessert elixir for the broken-hearted. She begins with an agave nectar base and then swirls in a heavy dose of bourbon from Breckenridge Distillery, the highest-altitude distillery in the world. Made from mineral-rich Rocky Mountain snowmelt water, this Colorado bourbon embodies a lone wolf howling in the wilderness and grants Break-Up Potion its warm, honeyed finish.
Finally, 72 percent mixed-origin South American dark chocolate and Valrhona cocoa powder—pure, sustainable chocolate grown in Peru’s fertile soil—infuse the potion with its true power.
A single beautiful teaspoon of Break-Up Potion overwhelms the senses, baptising the mind in quiet, cocoa reverence that whispers of better times to come. It smothers the tongue with flavor deep as a cavern: not a cheap indulgence but a rich, full-bodied thrill. It’s sure to sweeten even the most bitter mood.
Do not refrigerate.
Pairings
- Chocolate Martini: three parts cheap vodka, one part potion, one part broken heart
- One cup of coffee with the final droop of whipped cream from an empty canister
- An entire pecan pie, eaten in one shameful night and hidden in the neighbor’s garbage can
- The last of the ice cream your significant other forgot when they left with their toothbrush and your joy
Dude, Sweet Chocolate | 1016 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.424.6200 | dudesweetchocolate.com
Originally published in Plano Profile’s February 2018 issue.