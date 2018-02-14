All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Mike Curran for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas

Plano Profile
Posted on

Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet Mike Curran for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas as a conservative republicans.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

Hired as a Prosecutor in the Collin County District Attorneys Office in 1983. After leaving the
District Attorney’s Office started my own Law Firm.

In the interim I have been a lecturer for the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, adjunct professor at Collin College, lecturer for the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association program run by Southwest Texas State University (1992-1998), adjunct Mental Health Judge, and founding member of Collin County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Single Parent of two children who attended all 12 years at McKinney Christian Academy.

Why are you running for office?

To bring professionalism and fiscal accountability back to the bench of the 219th District
Court. The current Judge of the 219th District Court has a history of making decisions that defy
logic, including the appointment of special prosecutors in the Ken Paxton case where he agreed
to pay the prosecutors a rate of $300.00 per hour in spite of Article 2.07 of the Texas Code of
Criminal Procedure setting the rate for special prosecutors at the same rate Collin County pays
for indigent defense representation. That rate schedule was approved by, and has the
signature of, Judge Scott Becker.

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

I have 34 years of legal experience practicing in Collin County, Texas. I am the only
candidate for this position that has extensive trial experience as an Attorney in Criminal, Civil
and Family Law. One candidate has no Criminal experience whatsoever, another has no
Family experience and the incumbent had no Family of Civil courtroom experience before
becoming Judge.

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

a) Professionalism and integrity to the bench
b) Reduce the time people are in Jail pending trial. Saving taxpayers thousands of dollars
housing inmates awaiting trial
c) Reducing the size of the Family Law docket

What changes would you implement and how?

Would change how the Criminal and Family Docket is currently handled to reduce the current
backlog. Strive to improve the current Judicial Rating for the 219th in the Collin County Bar Poll.

What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

I lost my Father when I was 12 years old and it was difficult for my Mother to cope with his
death. My brother and I grew up with meager financial resources and support. He is a very
successful Doctor and I have had a successful Law Practice. Everything we accomplished was
on our own. This life experience helped me when I became a single parent when my children
were 6 and 9 years old and gave me the strength to raise them to graduate from MCA and for
both to receive academic scholarships to the University of Arkansas and turn into incredible
adults.

What do you believe should be the function of government?  

Limited government. Protection of the People. Limited taxation.

Plano Profile
Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano.

Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano.

Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano.

With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Popular

2.3K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
2.3K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.2K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
1.9K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.4K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.4K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.3K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.1K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
1.0K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
1.0K
Health

Urgent Care for Kids raises $6.35 million
991
Education & Enrichment

Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs
To Top