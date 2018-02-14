Plano Mayor calls for councilman’s resignation after racist post

Quick recap: As we stated in a previously article, Plano Council Member Tom Harrison has found himself in very hot water, following an ill-advised Facebook post, targeted at Islamic school children. You’ll find that article here.

As of about an hour ago, that post has since been deleted. But I took a screenshot of it this morning. Here’s the post in question:

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere heard about the post from various concerned citizens and at 2 p.m. held a press conference so that he could respond. And respond, he did.

Here’s the exact speech Mayor Harry gave:

“I called this press conference today to demand an immediate resignation of Plano City Council member Tom Harrison. Mr. Harrison posted a message on Facebook denouncing the religion of Islam last night. The response across the community and beyond has been one of outrage. Mr. Harrison’s position indicates he is unfit to represent this richly diverse city. This conduct is inconsistent with the values of our City as stated in our Equal Rights Policy which prohibits discrimination based on religion.

“Mr. Harrison’s conduct is unbefitting a council member who serves our diverse community. I find this Facebook post abhorrent and believe this is a stain on our city and does not represent who we are.”

When he heard about the post, he said he was shocked and that Harrison had never made these sorts of comments to him directly. The conference was attended by various members of the media, including yours truly, and citizens as well. In the questions that followed, Mayor Harry said that he had been trying to get a hold of Tom Harrison all day and that Harrison had yet to respond.

He said they were “anxiously waiting” to understand his motivation. To his knowledge there is nothing to suggest his account was hacked.

“If that is his view then he does not represent the entire city or what we stand for,” Mayor Harry repeated. Some people spoke, not to ask questions, but simply to thank the mayor and city for their quick response.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere offered this message to the Islamic community: “This is your home. You’re as welcome as anyone else.”

If Harrison doesn’t resign, we as a city could take action to recall him. A council member can be recalled based on grounds of incompetency, misconduct or malfeasance in office. There would have to be a petition, signed by qualified voters of the city equal in number to at least 30 percent of the number of votes cast at the regular municipal election of the city.

A total of 9,301 votes were cast in the 2015 election, according to the city of Plano. A recall petition for Harrison–in the event one occurs–would require 2,791 signatures.

This post has angered and alienated many people in our community. As of now, we’re all still waiting for some kind of response from Harrison, who hasn’t offered a comment yet.