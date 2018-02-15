Candidate Profile: Chris Spellmon for Texas Railroad Commissioner

Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet Chris Spellmon who is running for Texas Railroad Commissioner as a democrat.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

I am a native Houstonian born in Fifth Ward Texas. He witnessed the golden age of ascension of political leadership demonstrated by Mickey Leland and Barbara Jordan. Chris attended Key Middle School and Kashmere High School. He graduated receiving a scholarship to the University of North Texas. Chris matriculated from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas receiving a BBA in Finance.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the Office of Texas Railroad Commissioner because I believe the common everyday families need a voice. I believe that I am the person to bring about change and transparency to a system that has failed the community for years.

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

Along with my proven leadership and business history, I am most qualified because I value my core principles which are being a leader that the people can count on. I will be Trustworthy, Transparent and Transformative which are characteristics that we have not seen in a long time.

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

Job Creation, Economic Power, Environmental Protection

What changes would you implement and how?

To strengthen Our Railroad Commission through Job creation and Workforce Development. I would also like to partner with local High schools to offer STEM (Science, Technology, English, Math) programs to teach students a trade that will make them more valuable to the marketplace once they graduate.

What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

I am passionate about the community being raised in Fifth ward, known as a low income community. I know there maybe a lack of resources that reach certain communities but everyone desires to live a better life and have careers that they can be proud of. I believe I am a living example that good can come out of communities like that. I believe I am the voice for other men and women just like me.

What do you believe should be the function of government?

To create opportunities for all.