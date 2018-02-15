All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Scott Johnson for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas

Cori Baker
Posted on

Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet Scott Johnson, who is running Scott Johnson for 219th Judicial District Court of Collin County, Texas as a republican.

scott johnson-elections-2018-

Photo Courtesy of Scott Johnson

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

For over 25 years I have had a front row view of Collin County’s incredible growth.  I have university and graduate school degrees in accounting and finance and extensive business negotiating experience.

It was my honor to be elected 4 times to Plano City Council and be a key contributor of the Economic Development Fund.  This fund has created $2 Billion of high quality business capital investment since 2006 along with 35,000 new jobs.  This has significantly benefited Collin County.

Why are you running for office?

I have spent my life contributing to my community and I see becoming Collin County Judge as a way to use my life’s experience and involvement to help Collin County become even better.

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

I have a unique combination of civic and business experience that has prepared me to serve the taxpayers of Collin County.  My experience includes broadening the tax base which can lower the tax rate to property owners, working on innovative solutions to get traffic moving, and collaborating with people and organizations to bridge differences and achieve results.

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

  1. Finding solutions to handle the increasing traffic.
  2. Keep taxes low, grow the tax base and maintain high customer service levels.
  3. Improving public safety – deputy sheriff’s emergency response times recently increased to 40 minutes. Assure there are no sanctuary cities in Collin County.

What changes would you implement and how?

Change the attitude of county government officials to actively manage and collaborate with citizens, cities & communities, state and federal officials.

I believe real leadership begins with listening.  As County Judge, my door will always be open and my office completely transparent.

What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

My parents, belief in God, family, education, personal effort and responsibility, and participation in the community.

What do you believe should be the function of government?  

Government’s main purposes should be the public safety of its citizens, and to provide an environment to allow individuals the freedom to pursue their personal goals and happiness.

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
