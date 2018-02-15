Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet David Niederkorn who is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3 as a republican.



Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

My wife Tonya and I moved to Dallas for me to begin graduate school at Criswell College in Dallas. We moved to the Collin County part of Richardson nearly a decade ago.

We worship at First Baptist Richardson and I teach politics at Arlington Baptist University. I am writing my PhD in politics dissertation at the University of Dallas on congressional term limits.

Why are you running for office?

I teach the Constitution to my federal government students as if it were still 1787, meaning that we seek to understand the document as it was written. Then, in the second half of my course, we study political ideologies and current politics.

It is disheartening to see how far away Washington has drifted from what our Founders gave us. I am running for U.S. Congress because it’s broke—and I know how to fix it.



What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

I offer the voters the rare opportunity to send someone to Washington who knows politics, but without being a career politician. My specialties are the legislative process, the principles and philosophy of the American Founders, and the U.S. Constitution.

If you think Congress is working fine, then keep sending the same kind of career-minded people to represent you. But, if you think we need change, then send someone different. This is my first campaign, but I know how Congress works better than any of my opponents and I am offering policy solutions to our problems.

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

I am running on a 4-policy platform: Congress is broke, Social Security is almost broke, the Department of Veterans Affairs is beyond broke, and federal tax policy is breaking us all. I offer extensive solutions to all four of these on the Issues page of my website.

What changes would you implement and how?

The most important part of my platform is to offer solutions for how to fix a broken Congress. It is failing at the institutional level, meaning that it no longer functions as the deliberative body it is should be. Federalism is one solution. One reason Congress does not function well is that it tries to do too much.

The solution is to practice the Tenth Amendment, which guarantees state sovereignty, and frees Congress to do the things it’s supposed to do. The second solution is a return to normal order, meaning that the committees must be strengthened. American legislative bodies have always done their work through committees. This is how they wrote the Constitution in 1787.

Since 1994, especially, too much is done by leadership and the members of Congress have too little power to legislate.



What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

I am trained in theology, philosophy, and politics, and I am a Christian. My beliefs are shaped by the Bible and through my lived faith in Jesus Christ. If you want to get to know me, I offer an extensive biography on the Candidate page of my website.

What do you believe should be the function of government?

God established three institutions to enable human flourishing. These are the family, the church, and government. When each does its job well, the others more easily find success. When one fails, then the others must fill in the gap.

Since I’m running for U.S. Congress, I’ll focus on our federal government. The Constitution gives certain powers to the federal government, while keeping all other powers to the People and the states. The most obvious function of our federal government is national security. This is a clear example of a function that is enumerated in the Constitution and that only the federal government can do well.

The most important thing a Congressperson can ask before considering legislation is one simple question: Is this Constitutional?