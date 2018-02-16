St. Andrew United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt

St. Andrew United Methodist Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 (rain or shine), north parking lot, 5801 W. Plano Parkway.

Children are invited to hunt for more than 5,000 treat-filled eggs starting at 11 a.m. Other activities include a bounce house midway, large petting zoo, pony rides, train, face painting, balloon animals, crafts and the Easter Bunny! Last year more than 500 children and their families participated in the event.

“We love to give children from the community a wonderful Easter memory,” said Kim Meyers, Associate Pastor, Family Ministries. “For the younger children it’s often their first Easter experience! St. Andrew’s Mom to Mom group does a wonderful job creating a fun day for families.”

The event is $5 per child with a $20 maximum per family, and open to the public. Registration can be made online at www.standrewumc.org/events-registration. Hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks will be sold by the St. Andrew Confirmation Class.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is organized by the St. Andrew Mom to Mom group. Mom to Mom is now in its 25th year at St. Andrew. Nearly 100 women in Mom to Mom are participating in the organization of this year’s egg hunt. Membership at St. Andrew is not required to participate in the group.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church

5801 W. Plano Parkway,

Plano, Texas, 75093

972-380-8001

www.standrewumc.org