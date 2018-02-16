All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas

Commuters boarding an EVOTL. Image courtesy of an Uber Elevate video on YouTube

About a year ago, we published that Dallas would be the first U.S city to get flying cars. Well, that was not entirely accurate. According to Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Uber Elevate is bring flying cars to Collin County—Plano and/or Frisco—too.

Uber Elevate

Uber Elevate, also being referred to as UberAIR, will utilize EVTOLs—electronic vertical take-off and landing vehicles—to provide an alternative to traditional ground transportation. Once launched, Uber Elevate is expected to reduce congestion and pollution and provide commuters with a faster, safer and cheaper alternative to driving.

In a video released by Uber Elevate, Jeff Holden, Chief Product Officer at Uber, says, “Flying really can replace driving and can be done in a way that’s, ultimately, less expensive than car ownership as well as friendly to the environment and the community.

Read more: The future of downtown Plano

“The big win is in time,” he continues. “Trips that can take hours on the ground can take minutes in the air.”

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas

From DFW airport to Frisco. UberAIR vs. UberX. Image courtesy of an Uber Elevate video on YouTube

Uber Elevate in Collin County

The video uses a simple example to illustrate the potential time savings: Driving with UberX from DFW airport to Frisco takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes. Flying with UberAIR it would be just eight minutes.

It’s interesting to note that Uber chose to use an example of Frisco, not Dallas, to demonstrate this point.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, on the other hand, chooses to refer to areas in Plano when speaking about Uber Elevate.

“What’s going to happen in five years, probably, is you’ll get off the plane at DFW airport and you’ll get in what’s essentially a drone and that’ll get you to the Legacy area in ten minutes,” says Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “And then that last leg of the journey might be an autonomous car taking you to Toyota for a business meeting.”

As we continue to talk, Mayor LaRosiliere also mentions the possibility that this tech may actually go to Frisco first. He laughs, “But close enough, right?”

Read more: Plano is an Amazon finalist

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas

A rendering of an EVOTL approaching a vertiport. Image courtesy of an Uber Elevate video on YouTube

While you may think that these flyings cars—EVOTLs—would be able to fly anywhere, that is not how they will work.

EVOTLs will have the capability to take-off and land only from vertiports—mini-airports which will be built in “hubs of activity” especially to accommodate them. Currently, vertiports are being envisioned built on top of other structures such as skyscrapers and parking lots.

This video should give you a better idea of how Uber Elevate’s EVOTLs and vertiports will work:

These vertiports are being developed by Ross Perot Jr.’s development company, Hillwood. Among Hillwood’s portfolio of projects is Frisco Station, a mixed-used development currently under construction and another reason why Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere believes the first vertiport in Collin County maybe in Frisco.

At North Texas Regional Leadership Day Legacy Business Park was mentioned as a potential veriport location. “The only one potential [veriport] I’ve ever heard off is the JC Penny parking lot. But they’re not an easy thing to put just anywhere,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.

Other locations for potential DFW veriports include Arlington’s entertainment district and the American Airlines Center.

“In order for that type of tech to make sense, you have to have enough density and a grid,” explains Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “So, another good place for [a veriport] would be downtown Plano, but the natural place to start would be the Legacy business area. You need enough jobs and people to accommodate building out that infrastructure.”

Read more: A look at the campus and the culture at Toyota North America 

Regardless of where we see the launch of the first flying car, the DFW skyline will never be the same again.

Testing will launch in 2020.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.4K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
2.4K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.2K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
2.0K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.5K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.4K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.3K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.2K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.1K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
1.1K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
1.0K
Education & Enrichment

Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs
Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations
999
Business

The opening of TreeHouse Plano
To Top