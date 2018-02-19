Candidate Profile: Adam Bell for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3

Meet your candidates!

It’s an election year, and here at Plano Profile we strive to connect our community; part of that is helping educate the community and giving candidates a platform to address the community.

All of the following opinions are that of the candidate, not Plano Profile. Any and all candidates have the opportunity to fill out our questionnaire to be published on our website, contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Meet Adam Bell who is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 3 as a democrat.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

My Dad was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and taught me that hard work and discipline are the keys to prosperity.

Through his integrity and service, I inherited his deep love for America and what it means to sacrifice for what you love. I grew up in Richardson until 2001 when I decided to put down my roots in Allen.

2003 was a banner year for me. I began pursuing a career in real estate services and started my first company. It was also the year that I married the love of my life, April. We met in the late 90’s while I was working on a culinary arts degree. I’m pretty sure that my knowledge of French cuisine and wine pairing won her over.

April and I have two beautiful daughters who attend public schools in Allen. I enjoy coaching their sports teams and leading the Allen Guide and Princess Program.



Why are you running for office?

I am running because I feel a strong need to give back to this country that has given me so much and frankly because I have been repeatedly dissatisfied with my elected representatives and the options presented to me to replace them.

I began my previous candidacy largely based on political issues that affected me directly. However, my campaign activities in the 2016 cycle exposed me to the vast tapestry that is the Collin County Electorate and an understanding of the issues that face so many others in Texas’ 3rd Congressional District. The one constant being that many in the district have also repeatedly felt marginalized by their representatives.

I believe that elected officials should be stewards of the constitution and advocates for their constituents rather than highly compensated puppets of a broken political system.

Ultimately, I am running because I imagine a point in the future where my children or grandchildren ask about this tumultuous time in our Nation’s history, and I do not want to tell them that I did nothing.

I can proudly say that I made a stand against the rising tide of isolationism and that I fought for inclusion and equal representation for everyone in my district, not just a selected class or a list of donors.

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

Having run for this seat in 2016 I have been able to move beyond the business of becoming a candidate and truly work inside the district to understand my constituents perspective.

In 2016 I received close to 40,000 more votes than anyone before me largely because I have been able to prove that I am representative of the whole of the district and that I will give voice to everyone regardless of political affiliation.

I have democrats and republicans that support my campaign because I believe in governing from a position of pragmatism and moderation rather than radical ideology or single issue fundamentalism. I give everyone in the district the best chance for inclusion and representation.

What issues are your top priorities? Name three.

Access to affordable healthcare and affordable health insurance Preservation of our planet Making Texas and The US a global leader in education

What changes would you implement and how?

Without question the first thing to be accomplished is to end the partisan divide. Our legislature is broken because Representatives and Senators choose party over people and are not willing to include or even listen to political opposition.

I have already been speaking to and working with sitting Congressman as well as State Legislators to begin to find common ground. The funny thing is when we put aside the things that we disagree on we find that we are all really more alike than we are different.



What factors in your life have shaped your beliefs?

I was fortunate to have been born into a very religiously diverse family.

My father is Jewish, my mother is Catholic, I fell in love with a Mormon girl who is the mother to my two amazing little girls who were baptized in the Episcopal Church. I have had the good fortune to have been invited to and attend many different places of worship all over the district. All in effort to better understand and relate to my neighbors within the district.

I am a father, business owner and a job creator that understands the vast diversity of culture that makes up Collin County.

What do you believe should be the function of government?

Government exists at the pleasure of those served. At all costs, the government is responsible for the protection of its people.

This protection is broad and includes physical protection from foreign enemies but also any enemy, domestic or abroad, that seeks to impinge on our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

