Tacodeli’s first Plano location opening this week

Tacodeli

Tacodeli, the Austin-born taqueria by chef/founder Roberto Espinosa and partner Eric Wilkerson, will open its third DFW location on Thursday, February 22 at Parkwood Village in Plano (corner of Highway 121 and Parkwood Blvd).

The fast-casual neighborhood restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch, offering a menu of more than 40 made-from-scratch tacos with fresh ingredients – many of which are organic and locally sourced. Sourcing top-notch ingredients has been at the core of the brand since the beginning.

Roberto and Eric are strong believers in local and sustainable sourcing and have long-lasting relationships with local and regional farmers and ranchers. Whenever possible they source certified organic or all-natural products. High quality meats such as HeartBrand Ranch Akaushi beef, USDA organic and certified humane pork as well as no antibiotics and all-vegetarian diet chicken are used. Seafood is sourced from responsible and sustainable fishmongers.

Dressings, salsas and sauces are all made in-house with authentic Mexican flavors. Agua frescas and the dairy-free horchata are made with local produce and organic evaporated cane juice. Chips made with organic masa are also a part of the carefully curated menu. Additionally, the menu is 100% gluten-free if tacos are ordered on corn tortilla.

THE CULTURE

Together, Roberto and Eric have built a team with a shared passion for community building, quality ingredients and of course…creative and exceptional food. Just as important is the desire for their team to enjoy life to its fullest. Every restaurant closes daily at 3p to allow for employees to spend more time with family and pursue outside interests.

HISTORY

Roberto Espinosa was born and raised in Mexico City. His exposure to interior Mexico City street tacos, time working as an apprentice chef in the Yucatan, travel in Central Mexico, and many of Mexico’s coastal regions have all had a profound influence on his approach to food.

In 1999, Tacodeli opened its doors for the first time at the original location of Barton Skyway and Spyglass in Austin, Texas. Eric Wilkerson joined Tacodeli soon thereafter as a Partner and Owner.

Tacodeli (Parkwood Village)

8442 Parkwood Blvd., Suite 700

Plano, Texas 75024

Phone: 214.997.6047

Tacodeli (Preston and W. Park – targeted opening 2nd quarter 2018)

2401 Preston Road, Suite C

Plano, Texas 75093

Phone: TBD

Website: www.tacodeli.com

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Breakfast is 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.)

Weekends: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with breakfast served all day. BYOB!

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Tacodeli

Twitter: @Tacodeli

Instagram: @Tacodeli

