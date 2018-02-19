All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Tacodeli’s first Plano location opening this week

Plano Profile
Posted on

Photos by Kevin Marple

Tacodeli

Tacodeli, the Austin-born taqueria by chef/founder Roberto Espinosa and partner Eric Wilkerson, will open its third DFW location on Thursday, February 22 at Parkwood Village in Plano (corner of Highway 121 and Parkwood Blvd).

The fast-casual neighborhood restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch, offering a menu of more than 40 made-from-scratch tacos with fresh ingredients – many of which are organic and locally sourced. Sourcing top-notch ingredients has been at the core of the brand since the beginning.

Roberto and Eric are strong believers in local and sustainable sourcing and have long-lasting relationships with local and regional farmers and ranchers. Whenever possible they source certified organic or all-natural products. High quality meats such as HeartBrand Ranch Akaushi beef, USDA organic and certified humane pork as well as no antibiotics and all-vegetarian diet chicken are used. Seafood is sourced from responsible and sustainable fishmongers.

Read more: Tacodeli is coming to Plano. Breakfast tacos will never be the same.

Dressings, salsas and sauces are all made in-house with authentic Mexican flavors. Agua frescas and the dairy-free horchata are made with local produce and organic evaporated cane juice. Chips made with organic masa are also a part of the carefully curated menu. Additionally, the menu is 100% gluten-free if tacos are ordered on corn tortilla.

THE CULTURE 

Together, Roberto and Eric have built a team with a shared passion for community building, quality ingredients and of course…creative and exceptional food. Just as important is the desire for their team to enjoy life to its fullest. Every restaurant closes daily at 3p to allow for employees to spend more time with family and pursue outside interests.

HISTORY 

Roberto Espinosa was born and raised in Mexico City. His exposure to interior Mexico City street tacos, time working as an apprentice chef in the Yucatan, travel in Central Mexico, and many of Mexico’s coastal regions have all had a profound influence on his approach to food.

In 1999, Tacodeli opened its doors for the first time at the original location of Barton Skyway and Spyglass in Austin, Texas.  Eric Wilkerson joined Tacodeli soon thereafter as a Partner and Owner.

Read more: Taco Tuesday: Rusty Taco

Tacodeli (Parkwood Village)

8442 Parkwood Blvd., Suite 700

Plano, Texas 75024

Phone: 214.997.6047

Tacodeli (Preston and W. Park – targeted opening 2nd quarter 2018)

2401 Preston Road, Suite C

Plano, Texas 75093

Phone: TBD

Website: www.tacodeli.com

Hours of operation:  Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Breakfast is 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.)

Weekends:  8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with breakfast served all day. BYOB!

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Tacodeli

Twitter: @Tacodeli   

Instagram: @Tacodeli

Tacodeli_WebMenu

Plano Profile
Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano.

Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano.

Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano.

With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Popular

2.5K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
2.4K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.3K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
2.0K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.5K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.4K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.3K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.2K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
1.1K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations
1.1K
Business

The opening of TreeHouse Plano
red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles
1.0K
Food

Feel the burn at Red Hot Chilli Pepper, Frisco
1.0K
Business

Buck Jones, CEO of Pegasus Technology Solutions, talks company culture
To Top