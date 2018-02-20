All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

DART annual student art contest

Plano Profile
Posted on

Caitlin Savage, DART Student Art Plano

Caitlin Savage, a student at Plano East Senior High School was the winner of the 2017 DART student art contest. Perhaps this year the winner will be you, your son or daughter, or someone you know. Submissions for the 2017 DART student art contest are being accepted through February 28, so, if you know a budding artist, now would be the time to give them a nudge.

Last year’s winner, Caitlin, receive a $1,000 cash prize and her winning art (pictured above) was displayed on the side of a DART bus traveling across the agency’s 13-city service area.

Read more- Leadership Arts Institute: Become a business leader for the arts in North Texas

DART dallas area transit, student art contest

DART Annual Student Art Contest

This annual competition is open to budding artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. Their original works of art should reflect this year’s theme: “Oh, The Places DART Goes.” Participating students will be eligible to win great prizes, including a cash award.

A Best of Show winner will be selected from all K-12 entries. Other prizes will be awarded to first-place winners and runner-up’s in different grade-level categories. In addition, winners will have their artwork featured on DART’s website, and the artwork of first-place winners in the middle and high school categories will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains.

Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 and should be mailed or personally delivered to:
Jessica D. Lennon
DART’s Transit Education Program
2017 Student Art Contest
Dallas Area Rapid Transit
1401 Pacific Ave.
P.O. Box 660163
Dallas, TX 75266-0163

Winners will be announced by March 21, 2018, and all artwork becomes the property of DART and may be used with appropriate credit to the artist. Students who submit their artwork early will receive a special prize!

Entries must be 11-by 17-inch poster design, laid out horizontally. For complete contest details, visit DART.org/artcontest.

Read more: Downtown Plano Portal opens

Plano Profile
Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano.

Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano.

Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano.

With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.5K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
2.5K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.4K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
2.0K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.5K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.4K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.3K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.2K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
1.1K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles
1.1K
Food

Feel the burn at Red Hot Chilli Pepper, Frisco
Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations
1.1K
Business

The opening of TreeHouse Plano
1.1K
Business

Buck Jones, CEO of Pegasus Technology Solutions, talks company culture
To Top