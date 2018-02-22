All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Upcoming

Dog training at downtown Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

dog training downtown plano, texas

Is your fur baby really a good boy? Or, is he a furry fiend? If he’s cute but a little bit crazy, the City of Plano is ready to help—with free dog training classes in downtown Plano.

Paws on the Plaza is a new monthly, dog-friendly night out being hosted by Plano Arts & Events (part of the City of Plano) in conjunction with Dog trainer Jason Godwin. Jason is a certified Professional Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer both through Texas Dog Training since 2008. He’s also a certified Veterinary Assistant.

The first session aims to educate you and your pup on the topic of Socialization: How and When to Introduce Dogs to a Group and New Humans.

Bring your dog–or just yourself for the first of many free, informative and canine-friendly evenings.

Read more: The future of downtown Plano

Paws on the Plaza, downtown Plano

March 16th at 7 pm
McCall Plaza, downtown Plano

Dogs must be on a well-fitting leash, and be current on their rabies vaccinations.

Please note: the trainer has the right to ask anyone to leave if he deems there is unsafe behavior for the situation.

Read more: Downtown Plano portal art project opens

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.6K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
2.5K
Local News

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments
2.5K
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist
2.1K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.5K
Food

Texan Melts grilled sandwiches opens at CityLine
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.4K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.4K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
1.3K
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.3K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
1.2K
Food

Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams
red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles
1.1K
Food

Feel the burn at Red Hot Chilli Pepper, Frisco
Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations
1.1K
Business

The opening of TreeHouse Plano
To Top