How to make a Zephyr Negroni

Ingredients:

1 oz. Zephyr Gin

.75 oz. Sweet Vermouth

.75 oz. Campari Liqueur

.75 oz. Aperol

Directions:

Mix all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with cracked ice and shake.

Pour into a cocktail glass with a single large ice cube. Add an orange twist.

Zephyr is a crisp gin, with subtle nouveau botanicals and a smooth finish. Zephyr’s added influence of elderberry and elderflower creates a modern, more pleasing 80-proof ultra-premium gin made for the adventurous palate.

The ultra-premium gin is distilled in a historic distillery in the UK’s oldest-working copper pot still in Birmingham, UK. Zephyr Gin’s three-day “batch distillation” process begins with botanicals including elderberry, coriander, angelica root, lemon peel and juniper from many regions around the world. There is no previous steeping of the botanicals before they are added to the still and soaked with English wheat grain, which gives the gin a full-bodied flavor.