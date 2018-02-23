All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

How to make a Zephyr Negroni

Cori Baker
Posted on

Zephyr Negroni

 

cocktail-gin-zephyr
Ingredients: 
1 oz. Zephyr Gin
.75 oz. Sweet Vermouth
.75 oz. Campari Liqueur
.75 oz. Aperol
Directions:
Mix all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with cracked ice and shake.
Pour into a cocktail glass with a single large ice cube. Add an orange twist.

About Zephyr

Zephyr is a crisp gin, with subtle nouveau botanicals and a smooth finish. Zephyr’s added influence of elderberry and elderflower creates a modern, more pleasing 80-proof ultra-premium gin made for the adventurous palate.

The ultra-premium gin is distilled in a historic distillery in the UK’s oldest-working copper pot still in Birmingham, UK. Zephyr Gin’s three-day “batch distillation” process begins with botanicals including elderberry, coriander, angelica root, lemon peel and juniper from many regions around the world. There is no previous steeping of the botanicals before they are added to the still and soaked with English wheat grain, which gives the gin a full-bodied flavor.

 

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
