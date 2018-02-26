Sarah Jaffe to open the Box Garden at Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall’s beer garden and live entertainment venue – known as the Box Garden – is nearing completion and has just announced that Denton-born singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe will be headlining a four-day Grand Opening Celebration with a live performance on Friday, May 18.

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West is a huge live entertainment venue. With seating for more than 400 people—and space for up to 1,200—the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will have a 600-square-foot event stage and massive LED screen and even more food and drinks options, including: Carlton Provisions BBQ, a tiki bar, a stillhouse lounge, the Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. Outpost, and two rotating pop-ups along with a Hawaiian shaved ice stand.

Featuring repurposed shipping containers that will divide and decorate the innovative space, the Box Garden at Legacy Hall is a patio on steroids: the perfect spot to enjoy a drink and bite to eat in the Texas sunshine.

The sprawling courtyard will host everything from concerts and festivals to holiday parties and culinary events.

Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall

Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com.

Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West.

Additional details of the Grand Opening Celebration, slated for May 17 through May 20, will be released soon.

The Box Garden

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano (Legacy West)

legacyfoodhall.com