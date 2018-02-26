Steak pop-up at downtown Plano

Longhorn Steakhouse gears up to “steak” over Plano! Don’t miss this free, family-friendly grilling event at the McCall Plaza at downtown Plano.

LongHorn Steakhouse is hosting a pop-up grilling party for the Plano community on Friday, March 9 to introduce its first and highly anticipated Dallas-area location opening later this spring. During the event, guests will get a first taste of LongHorn’s legendary steakhouse experience before the restaurant officially opens its doors. This event is free and open to the public.

Guests will taste some of LongHorn’s signature steak and other menu favorites grilled on-site by the restaurant’s most skilled Grill Masters, available while supplies last. Additionally, attendees will:

Learn about LongHorn Steakhouse and the Plano restaurant opening date straight from President Todd Burrowes

Watch a live demo featuring Executive Chef Jens Dahlmann

Meet Kyle Souder, managing partner of the Plano restaurant

Try a round of select signature cocktails featuring Texas-based spirits

For more than three decades, LongHorn’s certified Grill Masters have perfected their craft of grilling legendary steaks. From selecting the right cut, to boldly seasoning with LongHorn’s secret blends, and grilling to perfection, LongHorn’s Grill Masters put passion into preparing every steak.

The Plano location of Longhorn Steakhouse will be located at 3421 N Central Expressway.

Longhorn Steakhouse pop-up at downtown Plano

Friday, March 9, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

McCall Plaza

998 East 15th St.

Plano, Texas 75074

longhornsteakhouse.com