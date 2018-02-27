All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Leisure

Vacation at Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Hot Springs Village in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas is a beautiful real estate development for those looking for a retreat in the wilderness. However, for those wanting to take a short break in the mountains, nightly vacation rentals are now available through RE/MAX.

As the largest gated community in North America, Hot Springs Village is a secure, beautiful, affordable place to enjoy life … even if it’s just for a weekend break!

A master-planned community established in the 1970’s as a retirement destination, Hot Springs Village is located in west central Arkansas just 20 minutes from historic Hot Springs and 45 minutes from Little Rock.

Hot Springs Village offers:

  • 9 Championship Golf Courses
  • Private Country Club
  • 11 Recreational Lakes
  • 30 Miles of Nature Trails
  • RV Park
  • Farmer’s Market
  • 2 Full-Service Marinas
  • 3 Beaches with Swimming Areas
  • Fitness Center, Spa, Indoor Track, Indoor Pool and Sauna
  • Outdoor Pool
  • Community Events – Rock Porch, Rhythm Jams, Artisan Market, etc.
  • Outdoor Adventure Sports
  • Ouachita Rod & Gun Club
  • Club Sports – Tennis, Pickleball, Bocce Ball & Lawn Bowling
  • Performing Arts Center
  • Dog Park

That’s a lot to see, do and enjoy!

Hot Springs Village offers breathtaking vistas, blossoming forests and gleaming lakes and there are a variety of vacation homes to choose: from golf-front to lake-front, mountain-view or wooded.

“We are excited to expand our property management to include nightly vacation rentals,” said Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “Our goal is to have a good supply of executive quality nightly rentals that will appeal to everyone’s budget.”

Vacation rentals can be booked at: VillageNightlyRentals.com

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
