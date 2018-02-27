Vacation at Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Hot Springs Village in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas is a beautiful real estate development for those looking for a retreat in the wilderness. However, for those wanting to take a short break in the mountains, nightly vacation rentals are now available through RE/MAX.

As the largest gated community in North America, Hot Springs Village is a secure, beautiful, affordable place to enjoy life … even if it’s just for a weekend break!

A master-planned community established in the 1970’s as a retirement destination, Hot Springs Village is located in west central Arkansas just 20 minutes from historic Hot Springs and 45 minutes from Little Rock.

Hot Springs Village offers:

9 Championship Golf Courses

Private Country Club

11 Recreational Lakes

30 Miles of Nature Trails

RV Park

Farmer’s Market

2 Full-Service Marinas

3 Beaches with Swimming Areas

Fitness Center, Spa, Indoor Track, Indoor Pool and Sauna

Outdoor Pool

Community Events – Rock Porch, Rhythm Jams, Artisan Market, etc.

Outdoor Adventure Sports

Ouachita Rod & Gun Club

Club Sports – Tennis, Pickleball, Bocce Ball & Lawn Bowling

Performing Arts Center

Dog Park

That’s a lot to see, do and enjoy!

Hot Springs Village offers breathtaking vistas, blossoming forests and gleaming lakes and there are a variety of vacation homes to choose: from golf-front to lake-front, mountain-view or wooded.

“We are excited to expand our property management to include nightly vacation rentals,” said Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “Our goal is to have a good supply of executive quality nightly rentals that will appeal to everyone’s budget.”

Vacation rentals can be booked at: VillageNightlyRentals.com

