Luxury spirits and wine find a home in Plano

Plano has recently become a destination for connoisseurs of the finer things in life. With the growth of Legacy West just across from the Shops at Legacy and the to be seen revitalization of the Shops at Willow Bend, those with a taste for high-end luxury don’t have to travel to Dallas anymore.

Pouring Luxury

Looking to celebrate a monumental birthday or the closing of a big business deal? Want to impress your friends who summer in France? Or just looking to spend that money burning a hole in your pocket?

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at Legacy West boast some of the most expensive and exclusive spirits and wine. Feel free to drool over these luxury pours. (Sadly, no bottles were opened in the making of this article.)

The Dalmore

According to Del Frisco’s, “One of the factors that makes these spirits so exclusive and expensive is the aging. For example, the Dalmore single malt whiskey carried by Del Frisco’s Steak House in Plano is aged 35 and 40 years.

“When you leave spirits in the barrel for that length of time, much of the original volume evaporates and what you are left with is exquisite and very rare. This is why they are often very expensive.

“By the time they bottle the Dalmore 40 year, they only have 20 percent of product in barrel. Furthermore, these aged expressions cannot simply be re-created without significant aging. Once they are gone, they are gone until the next aged expression is ready for release.”

A 2 oz. pour of the Dalmore 40 will cost you a cool $1525, while the 35 comes in at $700.

Louis XIII

“The cognac inside the hand-made Louis XIII crystal containers is made from a blend that has been aged 100 years. The head distiller who started the batch will never even get to taste what gets bottled.

“When you taste the Cognac, we are tasting something that was started over 100 years ago. The aging and unique crystal containers are factors in the cost and exclusivity of the cognac.”

A 2 oz. pour of the Louis costs $360

Pappy Van Winkle

“Pappy Van Winkle is a very rare bourbon made in Kentucky, produced by Buffalo Trace Distillery. The bourbon is regarded as one of the finest in the world. Low production, aging, unique recipe and high demand make the bourbon difficult to find and expensive.

“Most bourbons only age a couple of years before release, but the Pappy line starts at 10 years. Each year a barrel loses about 2 percent to the ‘angel’s share’ through evaporation.

“While this causes a loss in product, it helps concentrate the flavors because there is less alcohol to dilute them. For example, the Pappy 20 year loses 40 percent of the product in the barrel before it is even bottled.

“The Mash Bill for Pappy is different from other bourbons. In order to be classified as bourbon it must be a minimum of 51 percent corn and the rest can be other grains. Pappy uses wheat which is not done by most. Wheat creates a smoother bourbon with a cleaner finish.”

Pappy Van Winkle doesn’t snooze on the bill. A 2 oz. pour will cost you $175 to $45

Clase Azul Tequila

Each of the bottles of Clase Azul Tequila are hand-made and hand painted. The bottles are works of art created by the natives of the small town of Mazahua in the village of Santa Maria Canchesda. The bottle is shaped after a table leg and the top acts as a bell that is rang when a patron orders Clase Azul.

This tequila runs on the high end starting at $275 for a 2 oz. pour of the Clase Azul Ultra but mellows out to $30 for the Clase Azul Plata.

Wine

If you prefer wine with your steak or just by itself, indulge in these exclusive bottles.

2005 Domaine de la Romanee Conti (DRC) Echezeaux Grand Cru Burgundy, France, $6270

Considered the pinnacle of Burgundy, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti produces some of the world’s most revered wines from its tiny vineyards in Vosne-Romanee.

Two of the Domaine’s seven Grand Cru vineyards – La Romanée-Conti and La Tâche – are monopoles (appellations entirely owned by the Domaine) and unarguably the greatest vineyards in Burgundy.

Claiming the two famous Grand Crus, Echezeaux and Grands Echezeaux, the identity of this village, Flagey-Echezeaux, rides predominantly on the glory of those two crus.

Echezeaux Pinot noir tends be light, bright and full of finesse, whereas those of Grands Echezeaux typically have more heft and complexity.

2000 Chateau Lafite, Pauillac, Bordeaux France (First Growth Bordeaux), $4850

Château Lafite Rothschild is one of the five first growth Bordeaux Châteaux, and one of the most famous and collected wines in the world. The estate dates back to at least the 13th century and has had an amazing and prestigious history.

This is remarkably young wine, with a deep well of succulent black currant, fig and blackberry fruit notes that feel 10 years younger than most peers, carried by wave upon wave of velvety tannins.

Despite the density and heft, there’s glorious length and finesse too, with alluring black tea, smoldering charcoal and warm paving stone notes just starting to emerge.

2005 Chateau Cheval Blanc, St. Emilion, Bordeaux France (Grand Cru Classe), $2125

Located in the commune of Saint-Emilion, but bordering on Pomerol, the estate consists of 39 hectares divided into forty-five plots. Each one is to a certain extent, treated like a separate vineyard because of the differences in the ages of the vines, grape variety, soil type, etc.

The combination of these many facets accounts for Cheval Blanc’s great complexity.

The 2005 from Cheval Blanc is a quintessentially elegant, beautiful, deep bluish/ruby-colored wine, with raspberry, blueberry, and floral notes, impressive density, great precision, freshness and purity.

2012 Matriarch, Napa Valley California (Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Exclusive), $460

The 2012 Matriarch is a blend of fruit from various sources. The Matriarch is plump, juicy and generous, with plenty of dark red cherry, plums, new leather, cinnamon and floral notes. The succulent, open-knit style is a terrific example of the year.

This blend is evocative of the Matriarch pedigree and distinct in its hillside character.