Ace’s Sports Hangar coming to CityLine, Richardson

CityLine in Richardson, home to Jasper’s, Tricky Fish and Texan Melts grilled cheese, is welcoming a new bar/restaurant this summer. Ace’s Sports Hangar is an original concept that will provide a fresh approach to bar fare in a modern setting.

Ace’s Sports Hangar, CityLine Richardson

“We are very excited to have Ace’s Sports Hangar debut at CityLine and continue growing our food and beverage offerings with unique concepts, adding another great late-night option for guests,” said Jessica Robertson, marketing director, CityLine. “Ace’s will be the perfect spot to relax and cool off with a beverage when they open this summer, just in time to watch football games.”

Ace’s Sports Hangar will bring a mix of shareable appetizers and quality American grill fare with menu items like wings, sliders, catfish, sandwiches and salads. There will also be a full bar serving craft cocktails, beer and wine.

“Ace’s Sports Hangar will be a welcoming environment where guests can enjoy a quick lunch, happy hour with coworkers, or a dinner date with friends,” said William Kuhn, president, Ace’s Sports Hangar. “With entertainment ranging from poker nights to live trivia, karaoke, and guest DJs, we will offer something for everyone. We are very excited to be a part of the growing CityLine community and look forward to debuting our next concept.”

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant will feature large garage doors that open to a spacious patio, providing a unique industrial setting to watch sports, fights and play trivia. Ace’s Sports Hangar will be located at 1250 State Street, next to Edoko Sushi and Robata. Daily hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

CityLine is a 204-acre transit-oriented development in Richardson, Texas featuring a dense mix of office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and open space, with easy access to two major highways and the DART light rail system. CityLine’s current development phase includes more than 50 dining and retail options with Whole Foods Market as anchor, an Aloft hotel, seven office buildings home to State Farm and Raytheon, and a wellness office building anchored by Texas Health Resources and Children’s Medical Center.

At full build-out, CityLine will contain five million square feet of office space, 3,925 multi-family residential units, more than 75 dining and service retail options, two hotels, and two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to live and work at CityLine.

