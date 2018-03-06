The Profile: Plano’s Most Pampered Pooch

The most pampered pooch in Plano, Austin Teddy, is ready for his close-up.

Meet Austin Teddy

Your idea of happiness? Having my belly rubbed while being fed freshly cooked, organic bacon bits.

Favorite pastime? Laying out by the pool with all my bitches.

Something few people know about you? I started the ombre hair trend.

A talent you wish you had? I have all the talent I need; my owner on the other hand could give better back massages.

Ask permission or beg forgiveness? Ask politely, because the answer will always be yes. Who can say no to this face?

Your theme song? Glamorous by the Fergie Ferg.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be? Why be someone else? No one lives a life as lavish as me.

What ice cream flavor best describes you? Decadent Dark Chocolate, so rich it overpowers all the others.

Guilty pleasure TV show. Pitbulls and Parolees, their stories are truly inspirational.



Greatest fear? Cat people.

Your most treasured possession? My gorgeous locks, they’re insured for $1 million.

Describe yourself in a single line: “If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.”

Three things you can’t live without: Deep moisturizing conditioner, my collection of designer collars, and a loyal servant to do my bidding.

