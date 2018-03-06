All for Joomla All for Webmasters
The Profile: Talent Agency Owner Danette Linicomn

Cori Baker
Posted on

In 2007, Danette Linicomn founded The Linicomn Agency where she represents adults and kids for television, commercial, film and print work. With a degree in Paralegal Studies and an Associate in Applied Arts in Acting from KD Studio Actors Conservatory, she has taken the North Texas entertainment scene by storm.

Danette Linicomn talent agent plano

Photo courtesy of Danette Linicomn

Meet Danette Linicomn

When do you feel your bravest? When I’m being a mom!

What’s your most daring achievement? Staying in business in the entertainment industry for 10 years.

What rules have you broken? Eating after midnight.

Something few people know about you? At the age of 12, I trained with world-renowned gymnastics coach Bela Karoyli at his gym in Spring, Texas.

Your spirit animal? A unicorn. Is that an option?

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be? Oprah

Your most annoying habit? Popping my knuckles. I’m sure I have early onset arthritis.

Three things you can’t live without: Chocolate, iPhone, and candles.

Guilty pleasure? Ding Dongs

Catch phrase: “What tha what?!?!”

Life-changing moment: Seeing someone from my talent agency on the big screen!

Favorite TV show? Cold Justice

What’s your dream job? Doing exactly what I’m doing now.

Favorite possession? My jeans … I haven’t worn a dress in years!

Business role model? My parents. They taught me how to be an entrepreneur very young. They were always successful at whatever venture they started.

Motto: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.”

Secret to success? Affirm and confirm daily! If you see it in your thoughts, you will hold it in your hands. Hard work, consistency, staying positive, and not being afraid to fail.

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
