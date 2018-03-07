This St. Patrick’s Day you can celebrate in style at Legacy Hall in Legacy West, Plano.

St. Patrick’s Day at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

On Saturday, March 17, Legacy Hall at Legacy West, the three-story, European-style food hall, brewery and entertainment venue invites you to get langered on cocktails from the Jameson pop-up bar and beer specials, while enjoying the Irish sounds of:

4 p.m. – Michael William Harrison

8 p.m. – Jigsaw

10 p.m. – Jeffery Phillips

Get into the true spirit of the holiday with special St. Pat’s inspired menu items throughout the hall like Baileys Macarons from Haute Sweets Patisseries or Waffle Press’ special St. Patrick’s Day Waffle with chocolate drizzle, candied pecans, green Irish cream whipped cream, and green sprinkles.

Also, guests will want to keep their eyes peeled Saturday evening for Leprechaun sightings by the photobooth station on the second floor. Everyone knows the old Irish proverb, “take a selfie with a Leprechaun and have good luck all year long.”

So, don’t be a muppet, don your green and get lucky at Legacy Hall on St. Patrick’s Day. Stay tuned for more special menu features by checking out the food hall’s Facebook page.

LEGACY HALL, LEGACY WEST

7800 Windrose Avenue

Plano, Texas 75024

legacyfoodhall.com

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.