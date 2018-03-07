All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

St. Patrick’s Day at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano

This St. Patrick’s Day you can celebrate in style at Legacy Hall in Legacy West, Plano.

On Saturday, March 17, Legacy Hall at Legacy West, the three-story, European-style food hall, brewery and entertainment venue invites you to get langered on cocktails from the Jameson pop-up bar and beer specials, while enjoying the Irish sounds of:

4 p.m. – Michael William Harrison
8 p.m. – Jigsaw
10 p.m. – Jeffery Phillips

Get into the true spirit of the holiday with special St. Pat’s inspired menu items throughout the hall like Baileys Macarons from Haute Sweets Patisseries or Waffle Press’ special St. Patrick’s Day Waffle with chocolate drizzle, candied pecans, green Irish cream whipped cream, and green sprinkles.

Also, guests will want to keep their eyes peeled Saturday evening for Leprechaun sightings by the photobooth station on the second floor. Everyone knows the old Irish proverb, “take a selfie with a Leprechaun and have good luck all year long.”

So, don’t be a muppet, don your green and get lucky at Legacy Hall on St. Patrick’s Day. Stay tuned for more special menu features by checking out the food hall’s Facebook page.

LEGACY HALL, LEGACY WEST

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, Texas 75024
legacyfoodhall.com

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.

 

 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
