Monthly Cocktail: The Old Fashioned at Urban Rio in Plano

It’s a timeless classic, claimed by history as one of the first cocktails ever. This is the Old Fashioned at Urban Rio in Plano.

The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned was given its name in the late 19th century, but its recipe can be traced back to the early 1800’s as one of the first cocktails ever mixed. In more recent years, the Old Fashioned saw a revival in popularity as Don Draper’s drink of choice in the hit show Mad Men.

Urban Rio in Plano offers their take with Rio’s Old Fashioned. Made with The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve bourbon, a few dashes of bitters mixed with a sugar cube and splash of water, topped with a orange peel and cherry garnish: it’s a classic cocktail that has withstood the test of time.

Urban Rio’s upstairs bar, On the Rocks, gives a unique view of downtown that one can enjoy while eating Smoked Bacon and Mushroom Empanadas, or Fried Guacamole Bites. So, channel your inner Don Draper and brood over the beautiful sunset as you sip on a timeless classic.

Recipe

3 dashes bitters

1 teaspoon water

1 sugar cube

3 oz. The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve

1 maraschino cherry (garnish)

1 orange peel (garnish)

Drop the sugar cube into a rocks glass. Muddle the bitters and water into the sugar cube with a teaspoon or wooden puddler.

Fill the glass with ice cubes and add the Founder’s Reserve and garnish with an orange peel and maraschino cherry.

Then, make a couple more and enjoy them with friends at Urban Rio in Plano!

