Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano



Crayola Experience Plano, Texas’s newest and most colorful family destination, will open at The Shops at Willow Bend on Friday, March 23. The crayon-wrapper ribbon-cutting will be held at 9:45 a.m. and feature speakers Crayola CEO Smith Holland and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

The 60,000 square-foot concept is a new addition to the mall and is situated between the food court and Macy’s. The Crayola Store will also open on March 23. This 5,000 square-foot retail store has the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush and apparel.

“The welcome the community has given us has been absolutely tremendous,” General Manager Scott Poling said. “We can’t wait to open our doors and get the colorful fun started!”

Crayola Experience Plano will feature 22 hands-on attractions inspired by Crayola products and technologies. Guests can do things such as name and wrap their own Crayola crayon (Wrap It Up!), star in a coloring page (Be a Star), create melted wax spin-art (Drip Art) and learn how crayons are made in a live Factory Show. There also will be two new attractions that debut in Texas – Silly Selfies and Kaleidoscope.

This is the fourth location for the popular attraction, which also has facilities in Orlando, Fla., at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., and in Easton, Pa. – Crayola’s home since 1903.

The attraction will be open 365 days a year and also will host private events, group trips and birthday parties. General admission is $20.99 at the door or $18.99 online. Annual Passes are $30.99. Kids under three are free. For tickets, hours and info, go to CrayolaExperience.com.

