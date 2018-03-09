All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining Out

First look at Toulouse Café and Bar at Legacy West, Plano

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on
Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me

Toulouse Cafe and Bar at Legacy West, Plano. Photo by Stephanie Tann

Toulouse, the newest Lombardi concept, is about to open at Legacy West Plano in style, one of the last pieces of Windrose Avenue to fall neatly into place.

An intimate experience with an open kitchen, Toulouse has been stylishly rendered with huge octagonal chandeliers, a long marble bar with plum leather barstools, and sleek mirrored walls. Toulouse’s bold European vibe matches the menu. The elegant color scheme favors sleek black and white with green jewel tones, a stark contrast to the Dallas location’s cheery red. A few of the mirrors are artfully tarnished and in one corner near the kitchen, a long white dining room table waits in a private cul-de-sac where more mirrors hang all around. Amid all the marble tables you’ll find one or two accent tables with bright floral patterns. A fresh seafood counter adds some vibrancy and color. This is a new design for Toulouse, with enough shine so that it fits seamlessly into the glamorous character of Legacy West.

Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me

By Stephanie Tann

Owner Alberto Lombardi calls it, “a brasserie like you’d find in Paris. We’ll have onion soup, seafood, all the classics.” That means Frog Legs a la Provençal, foie gras, mussels, a burger here and there, Croque Madames, chocolate soufflé and profiteroles, among many other things, all gracefully rendered with a few imaginative twists. A brasserie, an informal French restaurant, is meant to be a welcoming, casual place where hours can be spent over a bottle of wine (or two) on the patio, and where guests are sure to spot someone they know passing by. 

As for customer service, every single Lombardi’s restaurant has a reputation for excellent customer service. Chances are, if you dine at Toulouse a couple of times, Lombardi himself will probably stop by your table to say hello sooner or later. 

Toulouse opens Monday March 12.

Lombardi opens Taverna at Legacy West 

Toulouse Legacy West Plano food Lombardi French food dinner near me

Toulouse Café and Bar

Where: 7401 Windrose Ave., Plano

Moretoulousecafeandbar.com

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
2.4K
Business

Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County
Chris-Spellmon-elections Chris-Spellmon-elections
1.9K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Chris Spellmon for Texas Railroad Commissioner
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.7K
Food

First look: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
Nature Nate's honey McKinney food Nature Nate's honey McKinney food
1.6K
Business

Nature Nate’s launches a delicious new food line
haggard-plano-history haggard-plano-history
1.5K
Profile

Rutledge Haggard talks Plano’s past and future
T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas T-Rex at Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Sanctuary, McKinney, Texas
1.4K
Family

Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum, McKinney
Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates Jennifer-Edgeworth-collin-county-elections-candidates
1.4K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Jennifer Edgeworth for Judge of 219th District Court in Collin County
1.4K
Business

First look: Legacy Central, Plano
1.4K
Vote 2018

Candidate Profile: Glenn Brenner for Judge of the 219th District Court
racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump racist america plano texas Tom Harrison city council member Trump
1.4K
City of Plano

We need to talk about this Plano City Councilman’s racist post
red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles red hot chilli pepper frisco hakka noodles
1.3K
Food

Feel the burn at Red Hot Chilli Pepper, Frisco
Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations Bocce Ball court at TreeHouse, Plano, home upgrades, renovations
1.3K
Business

The opening of TreeHouse Plano
To Top