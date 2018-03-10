17 year old songwriter Peyton Stilling makes name for herself in Collin County

Peyton Stilling is a 17 year old songwriter and guitarist from Plano, Texas.

She attends Plano West Senior High School, surrounded by friends who support her musical dream. “My friends and my school make up the most supportive community I know. I constantly have friends, along with classmates that come out to my shows. It’s so nice to have such a community rallying behind my dreams.”

From a very young age she has leaned on poetry and music to express herself many emotions. At the age of twelve, she hit it off with the guitar and started to create music. At her first open mic at Rock 101 in Deep Ellum she realized her life’s calling.

“After that night of performing on stage, I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I am now touring, in the midst of putting together an EP, writing music constantly, and always working towards my dreams.” Peyton Stilling said.

When she’s not performing she enjoys activities such as trying new coffee shops and restaurants, writing music, hanging out with her brother and her friends, and going to see live music.

Peyton is currently writing more music, touring, and constantly moving closer to her goal as a songwriter. Performing two to three shows per week, she has made appearances at countless venues. One of her favorite performance was at last spring at the Wildflower Festival in Richardson.

Surrounded by accomplished performers and musicians, she gave an amazing performance while growing in experience. Her musical aspirations such as Norah Jones, Leon Bridges, Fleetwood Mac, and Tori Kelly constantly inspire her to push closer to her dreams.

Her most memorable experience was this past summer at Lava Cantina in The Colony. Surrounded by a beautiful stage, she gave a command performance. “I got to meet Jaret Reddick from Bowling for Soup and other very accomplished musicians that night.”

When asked where she gets her inspiration from she says “I get inspiration from my surroundings. Normally situations I am experiencing spark song ideas.” Being focused on something else helps her let go completely and create. She normally writes songs while she’s driving. Peyton has stated that all the songs she’s written all started as melodies in her head.