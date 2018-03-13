All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Pop-up dueling piano bar at Urban Rio in downtown Plano

Plano Profile
Posted on

Downtown Plano staple Urban Rio Cantina & Grill is bringing a pop-up dueling piano bar to Plano at the Rooftop Event Spot.

Photo by Shutterstock.

The new live music series at Rooftop Event Spot, will begin Friday, March 23, with recurring dates through Friday, June 1.

Guests are guaranteed an entertaining night of comedy, toasts (or roasts!) and live renditions of their favorite songs by musicians Ron Logan and Jimmy Clark, formerly of Dallas’ Alley Cats piano bar.

“We are so excited to try something new,” Nathan Shea, owner of Urban Rio, says. “Other than Pete’s, there really isn’t a dueling pianos option this far north. We think it will offer a really fun night out for people in the area.”

Since its opening in 2012, Urban Rio has positioned itself as a live music destination by hosting local, North Texas musicians at least four nights each week. The pop-up dueling pianos events will be an expansion on their existing live music offerings.

“When we opened, we wanted to focus on live music rather than a DJ,” Shea says. “As time went by, we kept having this idea come up to do dueling pianos shows. It took some time for everything to come together and to find the right musicians, but it’s finally here. Now, Rooftop will be the perfect spot to hold them!”

Rooftop Event Spot, the downtown Plano venue that holds the dueling piano nights, is located on the fourth floor of the Ice House at 1000 E. 14th Street.

Dates for the first series of shows are March 23, April 7, April 20, May 4, May 18 and June 1.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $5 each and tickets for seats at reserved tables are $10 each.

And, as an added bonus, tickets purchased for the March 23 show will also include a complimentary beverage. Tickets are available here. Furthermore, this event is for guests ages 21 and up only.

