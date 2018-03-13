Rex Burkhead and the Team Jack Foundation bring fundraiser to Plano

On March 24, Plano Senior alum and New England Patriot Rex Burkhead is raising money for child brain cancer research with a sport-trifecta fundraiser supporting the Team Jack Foundation.
2nd Annual Trifecta with Rex Burkhead
Rex Burkhead is coming home and bring Team Jack with him, a foundation he helped start while playing football in college for Nebraska. There will be three events at Clark Stadium and Plano Sports Authority (PSA 2) to raise money for this great cause.
You can register now for: a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a youth football camp and a 5K run.
The fun run starts at 8 a.m. costing $35 for adults and $15 for kids 10-years-old and younger.
Rex will be joined by several NFL veterans and former teammates for the football camp which is open to kids ages 6-14. The cost is $50.
The 3-on-3 basketball tournament starts at 1:30 p.m. at the PSA center. A four-person team registration costs $200.
All proceeds from the event will support pediatric brain cancer research, one of the leaders in cancer-caused deaths in kids.
Team Jack Foundation
According to their website:
“The Team Jack Foundation’s primary focus is to raise money and awareness for pediatric brain cancer research. Childhood brain cancer affects nearly 4,600 children each year, making it the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year, less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, even less than this is spent on child brain cancer research.
Since their inception in 2013, the Team Jack Foundation has raised over $5 million for pediatric brain cancer research. The funding is currently fueling six research projects nationwide. The Team Jack Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.”
