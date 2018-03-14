A TASTE of John Tesar’s Knife

Celebrity Chef John Tesar will be among the featured chefs participating in TASTE 2018 the signature fundraiser for Hendrick Scholarship Foundation that features tasting stations from Plano’s premiere chefs and restaurants.

“Knife is opening at The Shops at Willow Bend [Plano] early this summer so we want to offer guests a sneak peek of what they can expect from the new location,” John Tesar told Plano Profile. “Knife Plano will continue to expand upon the dry aging program that our guests have come to love in Dallas. We’ll offer 45, 60, 90, 120, 150, and 240-dry aged meats every day at Knife’s new location, and we plan to show some of this off at TASTE. We’ll also sample some of the new menu items that I’m working on, but they are a surprise, so you’ll have to come to the event to see!”

TASTE, presented by the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, will this year take place on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Classic BMW located at Spring Creek Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. According to the event organizers, “TASTE is a party with a purpose – Serving Student Success for Life!” and will include music, cocktails and an auction as well as the main attraction: some of the best food in Collin County!

This year’s participating chefs and restaurants include: Bulla (Legacy West, Plano, III Fork’s (Dallas), Seasons 52 (The Shops at Legacy, Plano), Mi Dia From Scratch (Dallas Pkwy, Plano), Roy’s (Dallas Pkwy, Plano), Sea Breeze Fish Market (Preston Rd., Plano), Mama Jenny’s (West Parker Rd., Plano) and Central Market (Coit Rd., Plano) will be providing desserts and florals.

The mission of the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation is to provide Plano ISD graduates who have overcome adversity with scholarships and support services to promote success in life. Now celebrating over 27 years helping Plano ISD students achieve their dreams of a college education, the Hendrick Scholarship provides over $100,000 annually for student scholarships.

“With all of my recent success and life experience I feel like it’s time to focus on giving back to the community that has been instrumental in my growth,” says John Tesar. “I love that the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation assists low-income students who are motivated to earn a college degree have access to their dream. Supporting young people, especially by helping them attain access to education is something that is extremely important to me. I’m honored to be part of the event, and look forward to raising a lot of money for the organization.”

TASTE welcomes, Kellie Rasberry, co-host of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and Plano resident as the Honorary Chair for this year’s event. Kellie is joined by community volunteer and Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, immediate past Board President, Jean Callison as Event Chair. These dynamic women will lead the growth of TASTE to expand the opportunity for Plano ISD graduates to obtain a college education.

TASTE 2018 is sponsored by Classic BMW, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano Huffines Auto Dealerships, Legacy Texas and Melissa & Charles Mangum.

TASTE 2018 by Hendrick Scholarship Foundation

6 P.M. Thursday, April 19, 2018

Classic BMW located at Spring Creek Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

More information: hendrickscholarship.org/taste-2018

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/taste-2018-tickets-42754704472