My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning opening in Plano!

My Possibilities, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be making history later this month as they celebrate the pre-opening of the My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning in Plano.

The facility will be a first of its kind, college-style campus for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). Their mission is to provide training to enable their students to become productive members of the work force.

“Each component of the campus was carefully designed with Hugely Important People (HIPsters) in mind, and even exceeds ADA compliance requirements,” says My Possibilities.

Read more: My Possibilities and LaunchAbility merge

My Possibilities currently serves nearly 400 HIPsters each week, however, with the opening of their new campus, the nonprofit will be able to serve close to 1,600 individuals with special needs every week.

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning is located at 3601 Mapleshade Lane and come April will become the permanent home of the Plano-based nonprofit. As the new campus is significantly larger than their current location, members of the public are invited to a Stock the Campus event on Saturday March 24 when guests will have the opportunity to tour the campus and purchase furniture, fixtures and electronics from a building registry. The building registry is open now, so click here to get your purchases done early!

In addition to stocking the campus, the fundraising campaign to support the opening of the new campus is ongoing. In fact, Alliance Data is offering a dollar-for-dollar corporate match for all corporate donations up to $500,000. The match program ends April 30. For more information, visit: mypossibilities.org/ corporatechallenge.

Read more: Meet Abby, a talented artist and a HIPster at My Possibilities

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning: Stock the Campus!

When: Saturday, March 24

Where:

My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning

3601 Mapleshade Lane, Plano

Time:

5 – 8 p.m.

Green carpet ribbon cutting ceremony

Enjoy beer, wine and light appetizers!

RSVP: [email protected]