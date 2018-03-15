Interns wanted! Join the Plano Profile team

Plano Profile is looking for interns.

Who we are

Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to our diverse readership.

At Plano Profile, we believe in a united community.

Plano Profile magazine is based in Plano, Texas. We have a monthly print circulation of 50,000 with a monthly reach of over 480,000 readers across our print, digital and social media channels.

Our print magazine is distributed to homes across Collin County (as well as Dallas and Denton counties): Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Carrollton, The Colony, Murphy, Prosper, Richardson, Far North Dallas, Fairview. Digitally, Plano Profile boasts readers from across the DFW area, Texas, the U.S. and the world.

Website: planoprofile.com

Virtual editions of our print magazine can be found at: planoprofile.com/magazine

What we’re looking for

We’re looking for self-starters in Collin County who are passionate about communications. We want ambitious storytellers, graphic designers and marketers who believe in the power of honest journalism and enjoy taking on new challenges.

What we offer

At Plano Profile, we believe in giving our interns work they can be proud of—and a lot of it. Our interns aren’t there to make coffee runs, but to work actively with our staff as team members, bringing their own unique talents and ideas to the table. Our responsibility is making sure our interns leave us with the necessary skills to succeed in their respective fields.

Internship options

Editorial

Among other tasks, an editorial intern may be asked to:

Write stories for print and web

Go offsite to conduct interviews

Provide supporting photography for their submitted stories (the intern may request them from their source, take their own photos, or work with the Plano Profile team to book a photographer)

Edit and proofread stories

Seek out stories on their own and bring their own pitches to our meetings

Graphic Design

Among other tasks, a graphic design intern may be asked to:

Assist in laying out stories for print

Design and edit invitations for Plano Profile events

Design and edit promotional materials

Design and edit ads for clients

Experience with Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator is preferred

Marketing/Social Media

Among other tasks, a graphic design intern may be asked to:

Assist in creating a marketing plan

Help plan our annual events

Help run Plano Profile’s social media channels

Create a social media calendar

To apply send your resume to [email protected]